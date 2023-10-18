Victoria Beckham kisses husband David in intimate selfie

Victoria Beckham and her husband David have had a busy few weeks following the release of the footballer's Netflix documentary, Beckham.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the former Spice Girls star uploaded a heartwarming snap of the couple looking more smitten than ever as they shared a tender moment.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham uploaded this sweet selfie

The intimate image, which appeared to be taken during Paris Fashion Week, saw Victoria nuzzle up to David's face, with both of their eyes kept shut. "Kisses," she simply wrote whilst tagging her beau.

The post comes shortly after the couple featured in the intimate Netflix documentary, where they reflected on the aftermath and how they had to adapted to life in Madrid when David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos came to light in 2004.

The alleged affair was said to have happened in 2003 while David was playing for Real Madrid. In the four-part series, Victoria claimed it was "the most unhappy I have ever been" when the infidelity reports made headlines.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham reveal the impact alleged affair had on son Brooklyn Beckham

However, the couple have always denied the claims. Speaking about how the paparazzi followed their every move, from leaving the house to during the school run, Victoria said: "It was an absolute circus – it's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it."

She added: "It was very difficult for Brooklyn because he was older, and he had photographers screaming things. They used to scream things to Brooklyn about his mum and his dad."

David then explained: "Brooklyn at the time was so young. He had to go through that and I don't know whether it's harmed him. I don't know, I don't know."

© Karwai Tang Victoria and David at the Netflix premiere of Beckham

Asked if she "resented" her husband, fashion designer Victoria replied: "If I'm being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life." She went on to say: "It wasn't that I felt unheard because I chose to internalise a lot of it, because I was always mindful of the focus that [David] needed."

Addressing the sensational claims, David said: "There were some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

5 Revelations from the Beckham documentary Beckham gets the boot from the Boss David's mentor and 'father-figure' Sir Alex Ferguson accidentally threw a football boot which hit the footballer above his eyebrow after Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal during the fifth round of the FA Cup final in 2003. David was "clinically depressed" David faced death threats and abuse after being given a red card during the 1998 World Cup against Argentina – a move that many insisted cost England the game. Posh and Becks changed David Victoria was on fifth of the biggest girlband on the planet, so when they started dating, 'Posh and Becks' became a global phenomenon, something that Sir Alex said "changed" David. The couple get candid David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos and the media frenzy surrounding the story impacted their marriage. "We felt that we were not losing each other but drowning," said the footballer. David almost misses Cruz's birth Victoria said how husband David nearly missed the birth of their son, Cruz, in 2005 as he was attending a photoshoot with J-Lo and Beyonce. Fortunately, David made it in time.

"Here's the thing, we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest," the designer recalled. "Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me."