Rebecca Loos reveals plans to 'speak out' following alleged affair with David Beckham

Rebecca Loos revealed she's considering speaking out following her alleged affair with David Beckham reemerged in his new Netflix series, Beckham.

The 46-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday with a candid photo from her home. In the snap, she donned a pair of light-wash jeans and a casual white T-shirt whilst looking up at the camera.

Rebecca said she's considering speaking out

Alongside the image, she wrote: "A part of me wants to continue keeping my head down and getting on with my life, the other part of me wants to speak out. What is your take?" She also added a vote box so her 34,800 could weigh in.

The series, which was released last week, saw Victoria Beckham speak out for the first time about the alleged affair in 2003. At the time, David was carrying out his tenure with Real Madrid whilst Rebecca was his PA.

Rebecca was David's PA in 2003

Victoria confessed those following months was perhaps the most gruelling of her life. "It was the hardest period for us," she said. "Because it felt like the world was against us.

"We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed."

© Netflix David Beckham was emotional recalling the affair allegations

Victoria admitted that she often felt isolated, even from David. "[It was] the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

Equally reflective, David struggled to find words to depict their crisis in 2003, remembering how they felt like they were "drowning". He confided: "Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning."

© Karwai Tang The Beckham can were out in full force last Tuesday

The full Beckham clan were out to support David in London at the premiere of the exciting series. Brooklyn brought his actress wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Romeo brought his adoring girlfriend, Mia Regan.

The brother duo and their younger brother Cruz, also stepped out for his Dad. Following their reunion, they all headed to Soho in London and paid a visit to celebrity-verified tattoo artist Pablo, known as Certified Letter Boy, who inked the words "Brotherhood" on each of them.

Brooklyn and Romeo opted to have their new inking on their legs whereas, Cruz chose to have the family stamp across his hand.