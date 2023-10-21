Kim Kardashian looks like this surprising member of the Kardashian family as Kris Jenner shares throwback snaps

Kim Kardashian looks identical to mini-me Chicago West in photos shared by Kris Jenner on Instagram.

© Photo: Getty Images Kim and Kris

Celebrating the reality TV star’s 43rd birthday, Kris shared a mix of snaps of herself with her daughter all grown up and photos of her as a child. In those throwback snaps, young Kim looks remarkably like her daughter Chicago, affectionately known as “Chi”.

© @krisjenner Instagram Kim dresses as Minnie Mouse

In one photo the star was dressed as Minnie Mouse with cartoonish rosy cheeks, freckles and eyelashes, and a black nose drawn onto her face as she held the mouse toy.

© @krisjenner Instagram Young Kim looks pretty in pink

Meanwhile, another photo saw a young Kim dressed all in pink pouts as she pointed at her chin.

© @krisjenner Instagram A young Kim dresses as Snow White

Clearly a Disney fan, a photo featured Kim dressed as Disney princess Snow White with a younger Kris leaning over her.

© @krisjenner Instagram A poignant photo of Kim with father Robert.

Most poignantly, the final photo saw a slightly older Kim between her parents, Kris and Robert, wearing matching clothes to her mom. Robert, most famous for his role in the OJ Simpson trial, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003. He died two months later at his home in Los Angeles, aged 59.

It seems that Chicago has inherited her mom’s big brown eyes in particular as the photos of Kim looked uncannily similar to the five-year-old daughter she shares with Kanye West.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago sings happy birthday to famous mum

Kris captioned the photo carousel on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my beautiful girl @kimkardashian” with a heart emoji. “I fell in love with you the moment we met and I’ve been obsessed with you ever since. I feel so blessed to be your mommy and I am so incredibly proud of you every single day.

“You are the best daughter, mother, sister, auntie, cousin, best friend, confidant, travel partner, shopping buddy, stylist and therapist.. I admire you more than you know, and I want you to know that you are an inspiration to so many, but especially me. I love you more than you will ever understand and I thank God every day for you. I love you, Mommy xoxo

Recently she accompanied her older daughter North West on a TikTok live stream, in which the 10-year-old revealed she has dyslexia.

Kim, who has openly spoken about how she tries to keep her children’s lives private, said: “North, I’m going to drop this live right now, because you just are really saying way too much. I love you but I purposefully don’t talk about stuff that you’re going through.”

As the Skims founder turns 43 this year, she has been focusing a lot on motherhood. She spoke in a podcast with Jay Shetty in May about how being a single mom was “the most challenging thing."

"There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, 'What just happened?'” she said to the former Monk.

“You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s (up to) me to play good cop and bad cop."