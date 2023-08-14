Ruth Langsford reveals frustration over Eamonn Holmes' annoying habit at home

There's no denying Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are one of the most popular TV presenting couples, but just like the rest of us, they have their quirks at home.

On Monday's Loose Women, the panellist opened up about arguing at home with Ruth revealing just how much her husband leaves her raging with one particular annoying habit.

© John Phillips Ruth and Eamonn have been married for 13 years

"I get the kitchen bit – Eamonn leaves yoghurt lids wet side-up," she shared. "So I leave it, but three hours later it's still there."

Co-host Coleen Nolan then quipped: "Oh, so what?" To which, Ruth replied: "So somebody said, 'Just leave it,' and I have done before. I have days where I am like, 'I'm going to leave that, I'm going to leave that.' Sometimes I am scratching like this thinking, 'Ah, it's still there.'"

On trying to act blasé, she added: "I can't and he knows I can't. He would not even notice it because he's kind of just left it there. But it's funny as it depends on what mood I am in and where we are at in that part of our relationship that day.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford's risque confession about cheeky home life with Eamonn Holmes

"So sometimes I rage and I go, 'Who said this? I am not in the mood to clean up after you!' If I am in a really happy mood I go, 'Oh, what's he like? Honestly, what's he like that Eamonn?'"

Despite this, the couple have been happily married for 13 years, and are not afraid to speak openly about the realities of marriage.

When asked to divulge the secret to their happy marriage, Ruth told HELLO! last year: "I think always respect, mutual respect. And we laugh a lot. I think love and lust and everything's wonderful at the start of a relationship. But really…you've got to have that connection as friends where you feel comfortable with each other."

© Getty Eamonn and Ruth used to present This Morning

She added that it helps that they "aren't attached at the hip", with Ruth working on Loose Women, while Eamonn started his presenting role with GB News in 2022.

"We're very compatible on the big stuff. Our petty spats and disagreements [are] over really stupid stuff like [who] didn't put the butter away or someone's left their shoes on the stairs," she added.