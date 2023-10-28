Carrie Johnson jets off on extravagant family holiday in new photos with her children

Carrie Johnson has jetted off on a luxury holiday with her children in new photos she posted on Saturday.

Boris Johnson's wife shared a slew of snaps from a mystery palm-tree-adorned location. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted three photos including one of her eldest two children, Wilfred, three, and Rommy, one, getting in the Halloween spirit despite being so far from home.

Wilfred and Rommy donned swimsuits for their Halloween extravaganza

The adorable photo saw the sibling duo posing in front of a number of blow-up pumpkins. Behind them were palm trees as far as the eye could see. Little Rommy looked so sweet wearing what appeared to be a vibrant pink wetsuit and sparkly silver jelly sandals.

Meanwhile, eldest Wilf donned a pair of black swimming shorts covered with spaceships, his vibrant blonde hair taking front and centre of the mid-holiday snap.

© Instagram The little ones have a full Halloween experience overseas

Carrie also shared a separate snap of the exotic palm trees, announcing the start of the exciting trip. A third image was a spooky snap of what's in store for her brood and saw a golf buggy being 'driven' by a scary clown and covered in spider's webs alongside a sign that read: "Enter if you dare," in fake blood.

As well as Wilfred and Rommy, Carrie is the doting mother to her youngest son, Frank, whom she and her husband, Boris Johnson, welcomed back in July.

© Instagram Carried marked her arrival abroad with a palm-tree-clad photo

The autumn getaway follows a major change announced for the couple on Friday when Boris revealed he is taking on a brand new role.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Prime Minister said: "Boris said: "Hi folks, Boris Johnson here. I'm excited to say that I'm shortly going to be joining you on GB News, giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead of us, why I think our best days are yet to come, and why, on the whole, the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less. So, join me on GB News from some Great British television."

Boris Johnson announces ‘exciting news’ in shock career move

When the family isn't heading off on holiday, they reside at their ultra-luxurious countryside mansion in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire. The £3.8 million Grade-II listed building boasts nine bedrooms and five bathrooms and is completely kitted out in homely decor.

Think frilly scatter cushions, hardwood floors, and ornate mirrors as well as chic china vases and the perfect white country kitchen.

The cosy abode could be out of a fairytale and even comes with its own pond to which the Johnson family have welcomed their own flock of ducks, just adorable!