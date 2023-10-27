Carrie Johnson shares rare insight into parenting her three children from lavish family garden

Carrie Johnson is besotted by her three children, Wilfred, three, Rommy, one, and baby Frank, and on Thursday, she shared an incredibly rare comment about parenting her little ones.

Taking to her Instagram account, Carrie posted a photo of what appeared to be wildflowers from her lavish family garden in Oxfordshire. But the colours of them, although beautiful, couldn't help but make her think of her childrens' go-to TV programme.

© Insatgram Carrie has a lush family garden

She penned: "Deeply concerning that the first thing I thought of when seeing these flowers was: Blippi." Blippi is a children's character from a children's show on Netflix of the same name. His costume, like Carrie's flowers, is vibrant orange and blue.

The show is designed for children up to around five years old and with three children under four in her brood, it's no wonder the show is a regular in the Johnson household!

© Instagram The Johnson's have ducks in their family pond

Carrie and her husband, Boris Johnson, live in the most beautiful £3.8million Grade II-listed house situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and it appears to be a countryside paradise for their three young children.

As the summer holidays drew to a close, Carrie shared a slew of updates alongside her little ones documenting their country excursions which included an adorable video of her eldest, Wilfred watching their ducks swim across the pond featured in their vast garden.

Carrie Johnson shares sweet video with son Wilfred

Other glimpses into their summer plans showed the sweet moment they welcomed baby chicks into their luxe kitchen.

Carrie's most recent update saw her share an incredibly rare video of her baby son Frank, who is certainly ready for Halloween. The little one was captured donning a real-life pumpkin which, no doubt, had been cut out by his adoring parents.

Frank looked so sweet as he was positioned in front of a faux spider's web inside the body of the pumpkin whilst Carrie held the top over his head.

Captioning the post, she penned: "It would be wrong not to [pumpkin emoji]." She also added a quip to the clip that read: "Nobody tell him about this when he's older."

© Instagram Carrie shared news of Frank's arrival with a beautiful photo from her bedroom

Followers were besotted by the adorable insight and took to the comments section. "Pumpkin pie... how delicious is he? Please show this to his first girlfriend," penned one person. Another added: "The sweetest little pumpkin I've ever seen."

Carrie and Boris welcomed little Frank back in July and shared the news with a selection of photos from another beautiful place in their expansive home, their bedroom.

The snaps showed the doting mother cradling her newborn on a deep wooden bed frame made up with crisp white sheets and frilly blue and white cushions. To one side stood a china lamp with a matching blue and white lampshade. Just stunning!