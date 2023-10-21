Carrie Johnson sparks major fan reaction with ultra-rare photo of baby son Frank

Carrie Johnson had fans obsessed on Friday when she posted the most adorable video of her three-month-old son, Frank.

Taking to her Instagram account the mother-of-three posed the sweet clip of the baby sitting inside a carved pumpkin, and holding the cut-off top over his head as a hat. Behind the infant was a back of faux webs covered in plastic spiders.

Carrie Johnson shares ultra-rare video of son baby son Frank

Captioning the post, she penned: "It would be wrong not to," alongside a pumpkin emoji. The adorable update sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans who couldn't wait to weigh in on the sweet moment.

"I think he’s finding the pumpkin tasty. You need to start making pumpkin pie," one fan penned in response to Frank appearing to munch away at his costume. A second added: "What a sweet little pumpkin, both literally and figuratively."

Carrie is also the doting mother to Wilfred and Rommy

Whilst others jested: "That needs to be shown to him on his 18th .Fantastic video," and, "For the mother of the groom speech?"

As well as their latest arrival, Frank, Carrie, and her husband, Boris Johnson, share two more children, Wilfred, three, and Rommy, one. The family of five appears to have an idyllic countryside life in the heart of Oxfordshire.

© Instagram Carrie's decor is just divine!

Their dazzling property is a £3.8million Grade II-listed house situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, and could be something out of a fairytale. In terms of decor, Carrie has opted for the most cosy but luxurious soft furnishings including, frilly cushion covers and matching lampshades, hardwood floors, and ornate mirrors.

Earlier this month, Carrie shared a glimpse of her homely country kitchen when she posted a video showing a flock of chicks joining her and her three children for tea. The details of the family space boasted white cupboards with a wooden work surface, off-white chairs with orange and cream seats, and a sage green tablecloth emblazoned with ducks.

© Instagram There are frilly pillows aplenty in the Johnson's country dwelling

One week after she and Boris welcomed little Frankie back in July, Carrie shared a slew of photos from her and Boris' stunning bedroom. In the images, the doting mother could be seen cradling her newborn whilst poised on her cosy dark mahogany bed frame.

On top of the crisp white bedding was a slew of cream and white decorative cushions that perfectly matched the lampshade sitting on the bedside table. The lamp itself was made of china and was decorated with an intricate royal blue design.