Carrie and Boris Johnson's son Wilfred adorably introduces new family members

Carrie and Boris Johnson's eldest son Wilfred was caught in the most adorable moment on Tuesday when he was spotted introducing the family's new family additions.

The three-year-old, whose ice-blonde locks couldn't be more like his father's, was spotted watching the family's newly welcomed waddling of ducks dive into their family pond. He and his doting mother were then heard going through their feathery friends' names, which are so sweet. See the touching moment in the video below.

Carrie Johnson shares sweet video with son Wilfred

Wilfred looked so adorable in the clip donning, a cosy chunky knit jumper in a vibrant blue hue embroidered with cars, as well as a pair of grey trousers.

Last week, Carrie revealed the new additions were a gift from their neighbours. Alongside a slew of snaps of the new additions, she wrote: "Our lovely neighbours have given us ducks for our pond. Rounding them up was fun!"

© Instagram The Johnson ducks

The countryside clip follows the Johnsons welcoming a flock of chicks into their home last week, and fans were so delighted by the footage.

Carrie, 35, took to her Instagram account with a video showing her three children Wilfred, three, Rommy, one, and baby Frank, playing with seven furry chicks who, according to the media advisor, "joined them for tea."

Carrie and Boris are the doting parents to three children

Rommy was spotted stroking a chick who was perched next to her high chair. Meanwhile, Wilfred sat with one of the chicks on his lap.

Alongside the heartwarming moment, Carrie penned: "Some fluffy friends joined us for tea [chick emoji]. Nothing brings me more joy than seeing how much my children love animals [red love heart emoji] (and yes Karen, everything was washed thoroughly afterward!)." The fabulous clip even featured a rare glimpse of Carrie and Boris' latest arrival Freddie who could be seen admiring the chicks whilst cuddling his mum.

Friends were utterly blown away by the family insight and took to the comments section with sweet messages.

"I love the fluffy chicks but I love your daughter's bow possibly a little bit more…," referring to her little one's beautiful orange hair accessory," one replied.

"Cuteness overload! [smiley face surrounded by love hearts]. So wonderful to teach your children to be in contact with animals," a third replied.