Carrie Johnson shares rare glimpse inside family home she shares with three kids

Carrie Johnson lives in the most luxurious country home in the heart of Oxfordshire with her husband Boris Johnson, and their three children Wilfred, three, Rommy, one, and baby Frankie.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old shared a rare glimpse inside their £3.8million Grade II-listed house. The lavish abode, which is situated in Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, has all the hallmarks of a fairytale home which couldn't have been more clear in the candid snap from the mother-of-three.

© Instagram Carried shared a quick glimpse of her country home

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie posed for a quick mirror selfie in an ornate full-length dark wood mirror. The image, not only caught a glimpse of the intricate wooden flowers the mirror was adorned with but also, captured the heavy wooden floors running through her home.

Drawing attention away from the vast space behind her, Carrie penned: "Think I might have found the world's best "mum top". Super soft breastfeeding friendly and made from repurposed vintage fabric. @secondvintagestores you are a genius.

© Instagram Carrie loves the country aesthetic

"Everything on her site is one of a kind made using repurposed fabric so super sustainable for totally guilt-free shopping!"

Carrie looked effortlessly beautiful in the snap, sporting the aforementioned blue chequered shirt which she styled with a pair of grey skinny jeans and on-trend Birkenstocks in a warm chestnut hue.

© Instagram The lavish home is never short of a frilly pillow!

Her long honey-hued locks looked perfectly blow-dried making way for her flawless makeup-free face. She also added a pair of small gold hoops to her at-home look.

Carrie doesn't often share major insights into her home, but from what we have seen, she certainly adores the country-chic aesthetic.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

In July, just hours after welcoming her newborn Frankie, she shared the most incredible photos of her little bundle perched lying in her bedroom. The adorable snap showed the little one in a white baby grow having a sleep on a dark wooden bed, made up with crisp white bedding.

Perched on top were beautiful blue and white cushions, which featured frilly borders around the outer edge. Blue and white is certainly a theme in Carrie and Boris' sleeping chambers, as on their bedside table they have a lavish china lamp in the same colour palette and topped with a shade in the same pattern as the plush cushion covers. Just beautiful!

On Saturday, Carrie also gave eager followers a glimpse into her lavish country kitchen. The subtle details include white cupboards with a wooden work surface, off-white chairs with orange and cream seats, and a sage green tablecloth emblazoned with ducks.