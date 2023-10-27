Carrie and Boris Johnson set for big change following 'very exciting' news

Carrie and Boris Johnson have been living in a happy family bubble since they welcomed their third child in July, but they're set for a big change, as Boris announced on Friday that he's taking on a new role.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the 59-year-old shared he's taking on a thrilling new role… Watch the video below to find out what the former Prime Minister is up to.

WATCH: Boris Johnson announces big news

In his usual booming fashion, Boris said: "Hi folks, Boris Johnson here. I'm excited to say that I'm shortly going to be joining you on GB News, giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead of us, why I think our best days are yet to come, and why, on the whole, the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less. So, join me on GB News from some Great British television."

GB News shared their delight at Boris' decision, writing: "We’re delighted to announce some very exciting news…" and their fans were shocked and thrilled by the news.

"Fantastic news! Look forward to seeing Boris on GB News very soon!" one said, with another adding: "Wow gamechanger, the most loved politician in Britain, this will take GB News to massive new level."

A third wrote: " Super excited to learn from him. Welcome!"

© CHRIS JACKSON Carrie is married to Boris Johnson

Carrie is yet to react to her husband's big news, though we're sure she is supportive of his return to journalism.

LOOK: Carrie and Boris Johnson's son Wilfred, 3, has the most unique bedroom decor

With Boris heading back to the newsroom, Carrie will have her hands full with their three children, Wilfred, Romy and Frank, who all live inside the family's Grade-II listed house in Oxfordshire, which has nine bedrooms and five bathrooms inside –plenty of room for their young family!

The five acres of land surrounding the property make it a truly idyllic country retreat with a tennis court, two stables and a regal walled garden. There is also a guest cottage on site, which can be used for when friends and family come to stay. Plus, not to mention the fairytale moat around the house!