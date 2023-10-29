Who is Matthew Perry's famous father? Meet actor who made Friends cameo

Friends star Matthew Perry's sad passing shocked the showbiz world on Saturday night. The actor, who passed away aged 54, rose to fame for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the hit NBC sitcom and received critical acclaim for his performance of the quick-witted character.

One of the star's final social media posts was a photo of him and his father, John Bennett Perry, who was also an actor and even cameoed in an episode of Friends. Keep reading for all you need to about John, including what he's starred in and when he appeared on Friends.

Who is Matthew Perry's famous father?

Matthew Perry's father is 82-year-old actor John Bennett Perry.

John, who hails from Williamstown in Massachusetts, was born on January 4, 1941, to bank director and civic leader Alton L. Perry and his mother, Maria.

Matthew Perry with his sister Maria, dad, John Bennett and stepmom Debbie Perry at the premiere of Fools Rush in 1997

The actor was married to Matthew's mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, a former press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, from 1968 to 1970.

He later remarried a woman named Debbie, with whom he shares a daughter.

John Bennett Perry's career

John appeared in many films and TV shows throughout the '80s, '90s and early 2000s. Some of his notable TV credits include the medical drama Providence, legal drama Family Law, Air America and Falcon Crest.

As for his big screen roles, John appeared in various blockbuster films, including George of the Jungle, Independence Day, and Farewell to King Arthur.

The actor also made a cameo in Friends back in 1998, appearing in season 4 episode 18, 'The One with Rachel's New Dress'.

John Bennett Perry in Friends

In the episode, John portrayed Mr Burgin, the father of Rachel's boyfriend, Joshua, who walks into his house to find Rachel scantily dressed in the living room.

John's Friends cameo wasn't the only time the father and son had worked together. The pair also appeared in the 2011 series, Mr Sunshine, and co-starred in the 1997 film, Fools Rush In.

Earlier this month, Matthew shared a picture of him and his father, in which the Friends star had his arm wrapped around his dad's shoulder. The 17 Again actor penned in the caption: "Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage."

Following Matthew's tragic passing, fans took to the comments section to offer their condolences to John. One person wrote: "To his dad. I hope you know how much he meant to us all. Sorry for your loss. He will be missed," while another added: "I'm so sorry for yours and your family's loss, your son was an absolute joy."

Matthew Perry's death

Matthew's death was announced on Saturday.

A report from TMX stated that the actor had been found on Saturday October 28 in his jacuzzi by his assistant, who had been sent out on errands after Matthew had returned home from a game of pickleball.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a call at the actor's address regarding the death of a male in his 50s, but did not confirm the identity of the deceased.

Matthew Perry passed away aged 54

In a statement to HELLO!, Warner Bros. said: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry.

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."