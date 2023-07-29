Dianne Buswell makes rare comment about welcoming children with boyfriend Joe Sugg

The Strictly Come Dancing professional and the YouTuber met on the BBC dance show…

Dianne Buswell takes audiences by storm every year when she struts her stuff on Strictly Come Dancing but on Friday, the dancer opened up about welcoming children with her beau, Joe Sugg.

The flame-haired beauty made the revelation during a q+a with eager fans on her Instagram account when one follower asked if she and the YouTuber would ever like to have children.

© Instagram Dianne revealed she would love to welcome children in the future

Alongside a video of the couple holding hands with Dianne's niece, Zofina, she replied: "We love being aunty and uncle for our beautiful nieces and nephew for now, but yes one day we would love it."

The sweet clip was taken earlier this month when the loved-up duo met up with Dianne's brother, Andrew -who is also a ballroom champion- and his wife Melanie and their daughter Zofina, for an exciting trip to Poland.

© Instagram Dianne and Zofina have an incredibly close bond

It's safe to say Dianne and Zofina have the sweetest bond, which was obvious from the slew of posts from their time away where the pair appeared inseperable.

One touching 'photo dump' showed Dianne and Joe doting on little Zofina as they enjoyed meals out, walking through the streets of Poland and one adorable image even saw Dianne placing a flower-adorned headband on the youngster's head.

© Instagram Dianne and Zofina were two peas in a pod

"My heart is so full [red love heart emoji] also Joe has a new name as of today! Zofia calls him toe toe ! Like the wizard of oz dog [welling up emoji]. Who has been to Poland and if so where do you recommend? #poland #adventures #travel."

Friends and fans flooded the comments with sweet messages. "Hope you're having a fabulous time, these pictures are just adorable," one fan penned alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Pictures six and seven melt my heart so cute [heart eyes and two pink love heart emojis]."

© Instagram Joe and Zofina also have the sweetest connection

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Aww it looks like you're having a wonderful time with your family xx you deserve this holiday, lovely break for you," alongside two red love heart emojis.

Since returning home, Dianne has gone back to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals which kicked off on Monday and were marked by a heartfelt cast photo when Amy Dowden, who has had to pull out of the series this year due to her cancer diagnosis, went to visit her dancing pals in the studio.

It's been a busy summer for the couple, and in July the couple left their stunning £1.5 million Sussex country home and upped sticks to Brighton where they have moved into the most impeccable £3.5 million home.

The lavish property boasts 7,741 square feet and includes a luxe double staircase, five bathrooms, six reception rooms, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, as well as an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.