Tour Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's £3.5m home they 'fell in love' with

Last week Dianne Buswell sparked concern among fans when she made a teary confession after her dance with Bobby Braizer. When she's not engaged with her gruelling dance schedule with her dance partner in London, she has a beautiful Brighton home to retreat to with her boyfriend Joe Sugg.

The Strictly Come Dancing couple swapped their former four-bedroom detached home – which they listed for £1.35 million earlier this year – for a sprawling Brighton property. They dropped a whopping £3.5 million on a five-bedroom property formerly owned by football player, Lewis Dunk, according to the Mail Online.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell films fun rehearsal time with Bobby

Here's everything you need to know...

Dianne and Joe's stunning abode comes with some jaw-dropping upgrades too, including a two-storey extension to the front and side of the home.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe have moved house

The first floor, ground, and lower ground floors also underwent a rear extension, and a detached front garage was also added after the Premier League player submitted plans to extend the property four months after moving in back in 2016.

Joe and Dianne have plenty of space as the home boasts 7,741 square feet and includes five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.

© YouTube/Dianne Buswell Dianne wants to inject some colour into her dressing room

Dianne has given her followers a peek inside their new home, sharing a view of their pristine kitchen and her spacious dressing room.

In her latest YouTube vlog, the professional dancer filmed herself assembling a new dressing table and revealed she has already moved most of her clothes into the built-in wardrobes.

© YouTube/Dianne Buswell Dianne's dressing room has an en-suite bathroom

The room has big windows that let in plenty of natural light, a large, free-standing mirror, multiple storage options, high ceilings, an en-suite bathroom, and so far, is decorated with potted plants and wooden furniture.

Speaking about the room, Dianne said: "This is a really great-sized room for my dressing room. I do absolutely love it, it's just very white at the moment so I need to inject a bit of colour into it. There's a few finishing things, well, I say a few there's a lot of things I still need to do but it's going to get there, and everything takes time"

© YouTube/Dianne Buswell Dianne's dressing room table features shelving units

Discussing the house move, she added: "I've only been in this house a few days because of being in Australia and having to go to work and all of that kind of stuff, so it hasn't actually been that long since we've been here. I'm slowly but surely getting things how I like it but there are still a lot of things around everywhere that I've not been able to do."

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg reunite after dancer's tears on show

Joe first shared the news that the couple has relocated from their former country home earlier this month, telling his followers: "Hello! Little update for ya! If I'm ever away from social media for a while and I come back and I've got a moustache, you know I've been busy behind the scenes doing something!"

© Instagram Dianne' new wardrobe

He continued: "We're moving the last bits of our stuff because we have moved house. People are like, 'What? You've moved house? You were only in the last place for two-and-a-bit years!' Very true."

Speaking fondly of their former home, Joe added: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."

© YouTube/Dianne Buswell The kitchen is open plan and overlooks the spacious garden

He concluded: "And that is why I've been gone for a bit, because I've been trying to sort all the stuff out when you move house – it's been stressful."