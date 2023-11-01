Harper Beckham transforms for Halloween costume alongside doting dad David

Harper Beckham looked so fabulous on Tuesday night when she transformed into a chipmunk alongside her dad, David Beckham.

The father-daughter duo looked so sweet posing together, Harper looked beautiful as a 'Chippette' from the film The Chipettes and donned grey ears, pink glittery eyeshadow a brown nose, and glossy pink lipstick.

David and Harper looked so sweet together

"Happy Halloween from me [devil emoji] & my little chipette [squirrel] #HarperSeven [pumpkin] @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham we missed you boys," David penned alongside a close-up selfie with his daughter.

The dad of five opted for two grey horns, black smokey eyeshaddow, and a black cape. The pair appeared to have had their makeup done professionally as in the background there was a dazzling ring light and someone who appeared to be a makeup artist.

Victoria also shared a photo of her husband

The photo was taken from their lavish West London home and captured a glimpse of the stunning monochrome decor including luxe marble walls, and stunning black and white lights which lined the ceiling.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting moment. One fan penned: "Imagine answering the door to David Beckham when he’s trick or treating." A second added: "Happy Halloween Mr Beckham and family…" Meanwhile, a third replied writing: "Brilliant…"

David also took to his Instagram Stories to reshare the vast amount of people who tagged him whilst dressing up as him this year, even the Rock channelled his inner football star and donned a number seven shirt.

Dwayne wrote: "Beckham 7 #happyhalloween [pumpkin emoji] @davidbeckham," alongside a video of himself. He was fully immersed in his costume and rocked a long blonde wig reminiscent of David's footballer days. The Rock also opted for black shorts and was filmed kicking a football around his lavish family home.

"Where’s your Victoria??," one fan jested. A second added: "BECKHAMMMMMMMM". Whilst a third replied: "Twins," alongside a slew of laughing emojis. Replying to the Rock's choice in costume, David penned: " And the winner is @therock looking good man I know what I’m going as next year."

David and Harper's selfie marks the Beckham clan landing back in the UK following a trip to their home in Miami.

Whilst back in London, Victoria Beckham wasted no time and headed straight to a launch for her beauty line at Selfridges.

She had a cheeky message for her beau and captioned two photos of David's Halloween look with the words: "HORNY on Halloween [pumpkin emoji] @davidbeckham kisses @isamayaffrench."