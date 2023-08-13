Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter Harper as she steps into the spotlight
Subscribe

David Beckham pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter Harper as she steps into the spotlight

The former England captain is married to fashion mogul Victoria Beckham

Harper Beckham hugging dad David Beckham during family outing
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer

David Beckham sweetly paid tribute to his 12-year-old daughter Harper on Saturday following her big moment in the spotlight.

The youngster stole the limelight on Friday as she stepped out onto a football pitch with Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi during the Leagues Cup match at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

WATCH: David Beckham reveals how Lionesses ‘inspire’ Harper

Over on Instagram, David opted to post a heartwarming snapshot of Harper proudly beaming for the camera as she walked hand-in-hand with football legend Lionel.

The youngster was pictured wearing a black branded sports top emblazoned with the Leagues Cup logo.

harper beckham on pitch with lionel messi © Getty
David posted a heartwarming photo of his daughter

She wore her blonde hair slicked back into a glossy ponytail and highlighted her naturally beautiful features with dewy skincare.

Alongside the touching picture, proud dad David gushed: "Making people smile in Miami & and all around the USA + [globe emoji] @leomessi [heart emoji] My beautiful girl #HarperSeven [heart emoji] The most beautiful smile [pink heart emoji]."

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "She has a beautiful smile, David. She has your smile. What a fabulous memory for her," while a second chimed in: "Amazing moment for Harper."

Harper walking hand-in-hand with lionel messi © Getty
Harper was all smiles as she walked onto the pitch

A third remarked: "Absolute PRICELESS pic," and a fourth sweetly added: "Proud moments," followed by a red heart emoji.

It's been a whirlwind summer for the Beckham clan who recently travelled to Canada for a blissful family break.

David and VB visited Muskoka in Central Ontario with their two youngest children in tow: Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

And during their sun-drenched getaway, Harper looked every inch her mother's mini-me as she debuted a series of fabulous summer outfits.

In snapshots shared to Instagram, Harper could be seen wearing a neon orange designer swimsuit crafted from crinkle material.

Her vivid swimwear is the creation of sustainable designer swimwear brand Hunza G. The label specialises in creating figure-flattering silhouettes with a modern twist, and Harper's 'Pamela' crinkle-knit swimsuit is still available to purchase online for £155.

harper beckham wearing orange swimsuit © Instagram
Harper donned a Hunza G swimsuit

Channelling her inner It-Girl, Harper had her blonde locks swept back into a sleek bun and showcased her natural beauty as she flashed a smile for her famous mother.

Elsewhere, fashion mogul Victoria posted the sweetest snapshot of the mother-daughter duo posing together as they ventured out for a glam evening.

And true to form, former Spice Girl Victoria, 49, wore head-to-toe black. She looked as glamorous as ever in a thigh-skimming mini dress which she teamed with a pair of glittering earrings.

victoria beckham hugging daughter Harper © Instagram
The mother-daughter duo share a close bond

Harper, meanwhile, looked effortlessly cool in a pair of white linen trousers and a simple brown cropped T-shirt.

"Family and friends in Muskoka! Kisses, happy summer from us all!! X @davidbeckham #harperseven," Victoria gushed in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Harper is getting sooo tall! Almost as tall as mom!" while a second wrote: "Harper is the split of her mum!! Both so beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.

Other topics

More Celebrity News

See more