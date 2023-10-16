Celine Dion rocks a wildly different look as she resurfaces in rare throwback video

Celine Dion has been quietly but bravely battling stiff-person syndrome away from the spotlight, having taken time a necessary break from the stage and her world tour.

Until then, her fans have found solace through the many throwbacks her team post on social media, with her latest leaving many wowed and enthused.

The video captured the process of making her 2003 French album 1 fille & 4 types (transl: 1 girl & 4 guys), which she collaborated on with writers and producers Jean-Jacques Goldman, Gildas Arzel, Eric Benzi, and Jacques Veneruso, with whom she'd also worked on her previous highly-successful French records.

The album cover (and the posted video) saw the now 55-year-old Canadian songstress in the midst of her collaboration with the foursome in a laundromat, dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans while rocking a pixie cut.

The caption alongside the clip, shared in honor of the album's 20th anniversary, read: "In 2003, Celine reconnected with 3 songwriters and 1 artistic director: Jacques Veneruso, Erick Benzi, Gildas Arzel, and JJ Goldman. The result is 1 fille & 4 types. It was released on October 13, 2003. 20 years ago!"

Fans responded with comments like: "Amazing album!!! Nothing is really over! Hope you will have a full recovery very soon, Celine! We miss you!!" and: "My fave album among Celine's French releases," as well as: "This is an absolutely amazing album… I still listen to the songs."

1 fille & 4 types came at an interesting time for the singer, following on the heels of the English-language records A New Day Has Come (2002) and One Heart (2003).

One Heart, which was released in conjunction with an endorsement deal with Chrysler, represented a dip in popularity for the singer, receiving mixed reviews and performing similarly commercially.

© Getty Images Around the time Celine released the album, she embarked on the "A New Day..." residency

A New Day Has Come, which was her first record after a brief hiatus, also received lukewarm reviews, but emerged as a huge commercial success.

The album was considered her most personal, as she embraced her newfound motherhood, and immediately went to no. 1 in nearly 20 countries around the world.

© Getty Images Celine's residency emerged as the most successful Vegas residency of all time, grossing over $385 million at the time

She'd welcomed her first son, René-Charles Angélil, on January 25, 2001 with her late husband René Angélil, and the birth impacted her album.

In early 2002, prior to releasing 1 fille & 4 types, Celine announced that she would be embarking on her debut Las Vegas residency, titled A New Day…, for a three year and 600-show contract.

© Getty Images "A New Day Has Come" was marketed as the singer's most personal album, coming after she'd given birth to son Rene Charles Angelil

Over its run, the residency was received positively and emerged as a huge commercial success, grossing over $385 million during its run (worth over $540 million now) and is considered the most successful residency of all time in ticket sales, attracting over three million people and establishing the singer as a reliable name on the strip.

