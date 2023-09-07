Celine Dion received some positive news this week as she continued to battle her health crisis. Celine chose to celebrate love with a message shared with fans on Instagram.
The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker - who was recently diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome - was excited to deliver an update on her movie Love Again, with Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan.
Taking to her stories, Celine posted the movie poster and wrote: "Not only is @loveagainmovie now available on @netflix in the US, it's also on the top 10 most streamed movies on the platform."
She concluded: "Love will always win," and signed off: "Team Celine."
Her lighthearted message comes at a difficult time for Celine who is still navigating her diagnosis.
Although she stepped away from the spotlight, her sister Claudette Dion, opened up exclusively to HELLO! to share a hopeful update on her sibling.
"She's doing everything to recover," the 74-year-old told HELLO! Canada. "She's a strong woman. "It's an illness we know so little about," Claudette admitted as she went on to reflect on the symptoms linked to the syndrome.
"There are spasms – they're impossible to control. You know people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles.
"There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain."
Claudette said that they're still hopeful that a cure or remedy can be found. "We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness. And she knows fans feel the same way.
"They love Celine. Not only for the voice she has, but also for the human being she is. For the woman she has become, for the mother she has become. We love her for the person she is."
During a televised appearance in July, Claudette also told Le Journal de Montreal that Celine now lives with their sister Linda in Las Vegas, explaining: "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.
"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."
Celine also has the support of her three children, twins Nelson and Eddy, 11, and Rene-Charles, 22, who she shares with her late husband, René Angélil.
