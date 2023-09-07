Celine Dion received some positive news this week as she continued to battle her health crisis. Celine chose to celebrate love with a message shared with fans on Instagram.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker - who was recently diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome - was excited to deliver an update on her movie Love Again, with Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan.

Taking to her stories, Celine posted the movie poster and wrote: "Not only is @loveagainmovie now available on @netflix in the US, it's also on the top 10 most streamed movies on the platform."

WATCH: Celine Dion's children delivered a beautiful message to her back in 2017

She concluded: "Love will always win," and signed off: "Team Celine."

Her lighthearted message comes at a difficult time for Celine who is still navigating her diagnosis.

Although she stepped away from the spotlight, her sister Claudette Dion, opened up exclusively to HELLO! to share a hopeful update on her sibling.

Celine is starring in the movie Love Again

"She's doing everything to recover," the 74-year-old told HELLO! Canada. "She's a strong woman. "It's an illness we know so little about," Claudette admitted as she went on to reflect on the symptoms linked to the syndrome.

"There are spasms – they're impossible to control. You know people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles.

© Getty Images Celine was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022

"There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain."

What is stiff person syndrome? Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder. Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms. People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls, because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men. It's not known what causes the disorder, and it's often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia. The disorder doesn't have a cure, though anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, and anti-convulsants. Pain relief can also improve symptoms.

Claudette said that they're still hopeful that a cure or remedy can be found. "We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness. And she knows fans feel the same way.

"They love Celine. Not only for the voice she has, but also for the human being she is. For the woman she has become, for the mother she has become. We love her for the person she is."

© Celine Dion Instagram Celine has the support of her three sons

During a televised appearance in July, Claudette also told Le Journal de Montreal that Celine now lives with their sister Linda in Las Vegas, explaining: "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.

© Getty Celine's husband Rene sadly passed away in 2016

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

Celine also has the support of her three children, twins Nelson and Eddy, 11, and Rene-Charles, 22, who she shares with her late husband, René Angélil.

