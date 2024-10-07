Lara Spencer's photo from luxe family break away from GMA leaves fans seeing double

It may already be October, but Lara Spencer is seemingly not quite ready to say goodbye to summer just yet.

Over the weekend, the Good Morning America anchor escaped the increasingly chilly New York City weather in favor of warmer climates thanks to a cruise getaway.

Plus, it wasn't just an opportunity to escape the cold — the cruise was a birthday celebration for her mom Carolyn von Seelen, and a reunion for all of their family and friends.

As the special trip came to a close, Lara took to Instagram and shared a round of family photos, including with her mom as well as her older brother, Keith von Seelen.

One of them sees her posing alongside her mom proving just how much they look like each other, plus in another, Carolyn is in a warm embrace with her son, and in a third, the two siblings are posing with her.

"Celebrating everyday like it's her birthday. Last night of cruise [with] our mom," Lara wrote in her caption, noting that in the second photo, "you can feel how much she loves her boy," and that she loves "seeing her so happy."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Omg! I hope she is having the best time! She looks amazing and so happy!" as others followed suit with: "Love this sweetness! Hugs to you and your precious momma," and: "So special and lovely," as well as: "Gorgeous photos and people. Priceless memories."

Lara shared several other photos from the trip across other posts, including one featuring her aunt and niece as well as one of her mom's closest friends of 79 years.

"Slide for shots of our mother/daughter/son cruise with mom's dear friend of SEVENTY NINE years!!!!!! Aunt Babs and her daughter Lolly and my brother Keith-who always brings the laughs. THE BEST," she wrote in another post.

She also shared another snap with her mom and brother wearing cheeky beach attire, and shared: "All mom wanted was [to] go on a cruise [with] her kids and friends. We are making sure it's the most fun it can be and a memory we will all cherish forever. Day one did not disappoint."

Lara herself is a mom to two kids, son Duff, 22, and Katharine, 20, who she shares with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who she was married to from 2000 to 2015.

She now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, with her husband Richard McVey, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings who she married in 2018, as well as her beloved dogs.