Lara Spencer suffers wardrobe malfunction live on GMA and handles it like a pro - watch

Lara Spencer's extensive career as a TV host made Thursday's on-air hiccup entirely manageable.

The GMA star was excited to kickstart a segment on National Pumpkin Day, only she had to navigate the introduction while also managing a mild wardrobe malfunction.

In the clip below, you can see how Lara handled the moment her shirt popped open, proving she's ever the professional when it comes to her time on TV.

WATCH: Lara Spencer suffers a mini wardrobe malfunction on GMA

As Lara and her co-host, Michael Strahan, greeted their guest, Grandmother' Barbara 'Babs' Costello, back to the show, she noticed what had happened.

But just as quickly as her clothing unraveled, Lara fixed the issue without her glam squad coming to the rescue.

Earlier in the week, Lara revealed she's been shopping on a budget with an insightful post on Instagram.

Alongside an image of herself in a figure-hugging outfit, she wrote: "One of the many benefits of being a lacrosse mom is killing time between games in the various #tjmaxx across the country. Skirt-$32. Shirt 19. Shoes 49. Turns out Cargos and flannels are not just for weekends!"

She managed to look effortlessly chic and fans commended her on her appearance by writing: "With your figure, anything looks great," and, "You’re styling ! Good for you."

© Lara Spencer/GMA Lara Spencer provides an inside look into daughter Katharine's dorm room

The 54-year-old has seen a shift in her home life since her youngest daughter, Katharine, left home for college in Nashville after the summer break.

Lara makes sure to take plenty of time off to visit both her and her son, Duff, who is also away studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

© Instagram Lara with her son Duff

When Katharine made her an empty-nester, she documented the transition with a number of updates. This included one of her waving her daughter off, which was accompanied by a crying face emoji.

Lara also added a picture of her and Katharine just as she left home, showing them posing outside their family home in Connecticut, which had been decorated with a balloon arch. "Today is the start of a new chapter in your life. Write your story, baby," she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Lara's daughter recently left home for college

Lara also unloaded her feelings on no longer having her children at home when Ali Wentworth - the wife of her GMA co-star George Stephanopoulos - posted about her own "brutal" experience of their youngest moving out.

In the comments, Lara wrote: "I hear you sister. I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."

