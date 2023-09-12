Beyoncé has fans seeing double with ultra rare family photo from inside jaw-dropping party

Beyoncé is incredibly close to her family but notoriously private, so fans were more than happy when the award-winning singer shared a new picture with her loved ones at the start of the week.

The Crazy in Love hitmaker took to Instagram to share a series of photos taken from her recent birthday party, marking her 42nd year.

Among the pictures was a lovely shot of herself posing in between her mom, Tina Knowles, and dad, Matthew Knowles.

The proud parents were both kissing their firstborn on each cheek, as the superstar smiled.

The picture was re-shared by her mom, who posed it alongside an almost identical snapshot that had originally been taken in 2018.

"We re-enacted this photo from 2018 to celebrate our firstborn! Thankful to God that we can still be here and healthy to witness another Birthday," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Nothing like a parents love and support," while another wrote: "No one in the photo has aged at all!" A third added: "This is so lovely!!"

Beyoncé herself shared several more pictures from the birthday celebrations, including one of her and Jay-Z smiling by a show-stopping birthday cake, and another of her blowing out the candles on her cake while Jay-Z watched on clapping.

The star marked her big day on stage too, during her Renaissance world tour in LA. The singer was joined by a number of famous faces in the crowd on the night, including Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington and Meghan Markle.

© Instagram/Beyoncé Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter backstage during the "Renaissance World Tour"

Diana Ross came onto the stage to surprise the Black Parade hitmaker, singing happy birthday to her. Meanwhile, Bey's daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, stole the show once again as she performed with the professional dancers, impressing her mom in the process.

The talented 11-year-old has been dancing to My Power and Black Parade while on stage each night with her mom, and first made her debut during the tour back in May.

Beyoncé with her twins Rumi and Sir

It's safe to say that Beyoncé is incredibly proud of her firstborn, as are her entire family. The award-winning singer paid tribute to Blue after her first performance on social media, alongside several pictures of her on stage.

She wrote: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Beyoncé and her family are incredibly private

Speaking with People at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala in July, Tina, 69, was all praise for her granddaughter's skills after she became an official dancer on Beyoncé's tour. "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the outlet.

"But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always." When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

