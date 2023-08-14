Beyoncé's rarely-seen family makes appearance on tour alongside mom Tina Lawson

A new run of world tours are bringing out the celebrities in spades, with Beyoncé's Renaissance and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour creating just as much buzz for their attendees as they are for their performances.

Several of Beyoncé's closest friends and family members (plus a variety of other A-listers) have been spotted jiving along to the hits from Renaissance and other albums in her discography.

And ever the proud mama, Tina Lawson has been filming alongside each night, often taking to social media with videos from the sidelines, grooving and bopping with someone special each time.

Her latest video from the show featured her dancing to the song "Before I Let Go," which she covered for the 2019 Homecoming: The Live Album, alongside some guests who hit closer to home.

"My two Beyinces my niece and nephew @angiebeyince @embossedlb jamming at the concert last night," she wrote alongside a clip with the singer's cousins Angie and Larry Beyince while attending the "Cuff It" singer's Atlanta concert over the weekend.

Fans left sweet comments along the lines of: "Beyoncé is bringing the world together right before our very own eyes. A beautiful sight to see," and: "Momma Tina…I could imagine how much joy it brings you to see your seeds live and in action. Bey, Solo, Baby Blue are all products of you," as well as: "Such a beautiful family!"

The tour, Beyoncé's first solo expedition since The Formation World Tour in 2016, began on May 10 in Stockholm and ran through Europe till the end of June.

On July 8, it touched down in North America with a pair of shows in Toronto, Canada before making its way over to the States with Philadelphia on July 12. It will come to a close on October 1 in Kansas City.

© Getty Images Beyoncé has been captivating audiences with "The Renaissance Tour" since May

It's been a family affair throughout, with some of the singer's closest friends and family members in the industry in attendance, not to mention her daughter Blue Ivy as one of the dancers in the show's fourth act.

In fact, its influence was most recently felt aplenty when it touched down at the FedExField in Summerland, Maryland, five miles east of Washington DC on Sunday, August 6.

© Getty Images The tour concludes on October 1 in Kansas City

The show was delayed due to the rain and the worsening stormy weather left several attendees stranded, but DC's Metrorail announced on social media that thanks to Beyoncé and the tour donating $100,000, last trains out were extended by an hour.

The statement shared by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority read: "Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight's Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced. The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the 'Party' and still get home on Metro.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy is officially credited as a dancer on the tour

"The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses."

