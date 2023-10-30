Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie is the epitome of cuteness in wholesome new photos

Helen Skelton delighted fans on Sunday with a string of adorable family photos featuring all three of her children.

Amongst the images, which were shared to Instagram, former Strictly star Helen, 40, posted two sweet snaps of her mini-me daughter Elsie wearing an impossibly cute pumpkin Halloween costume.

WATCH: Helen Skelton showcases bond between children in sweet moment

In one image, the one-year-old can be seen reading a picture book in her bedroom, whilst in a separate photo, little Elsie is pictured standing in a front porch next to a large orange pumpkin.

Helen's daughter looked so sweet in her costume which also featured a matching hat with a tiny green stem. Too cute!

© Instagram Helen welcomed Elsie in December 2021

The sports pundit also made sure to include snapshots of her two boys: Ernie, eight, and Louis, six. In the pictures, the sibling duo also embraced the spooky season and donned their scariest outfits complete with oversized gold masks and glow sticks galore.

"Technically not even Halloween yet but we have marked it three times already #halloween #pumpkins #dressup #halfterm #weekends #droving #memories #grateful," the Countryfile star noted in her caption.

© Instagram Little Elsie looked adorable in her pumpkin outfit

Helen's post quickly garnered the attention of her fans, with one follower commenting: "Great Halloween photos, and lovely decorations [pumpkin emoji] Your boys are amazing with Elsie, she is such a little cutie especially trying to hit the piñata, what beautiful memories," while another added: "Kids are so cute, especially your little girl, she's so like you."

A third remarked: "You and your family are adorable," and a fourth penned: "Elsie's hair [love heart emojis] like Bamm-Bamm."

© Getty Images Helen and Richie split in 2022

Helen shares her three children with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. The former couple separated back in April 2022, just months after Helen gave birth to their youngest, Elsie.

At the time of their split, Helen shared a statement on social media which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Instagram The former couple share three children together

Since their separation, Helen has relocated back to her parents' farm, 100 miles away from her former abode.

During a candid chat with The Telegraph, she said: "You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together."

© Getty Images Helen is best known for her presenting role on Countryfile

She went on to say: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

Beyond this, Helen has also stepped down from her BBC Radio 5 job in order to spend more quality time with her brood.

"I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real," she emotionally told her co-host Lloyd Griffith.

"There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me. I've loved every minute of the past year… Thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional."