Carrie Johnson makes ultra-rare comment about baby Frank

Carrie Johnson is every inch the doting mum and on Thursday, she made an ultra-rare comment about her baby Frank, whom she and her husband, Boris Johnson, welcomed in July.

The mother-of-three took to her Instagram account with a slew of photos from the lavish autumn holiday she and her family were on this week, but it was in the comments section that Carrie made a new revelation about her youngest son.

Carrie and Frank were pictured in the sea together

In response to one of her friends gushing over one particular photo of Frank on the beach, Carrie penned: "He’s a total water babe [smiley face emoji]. Ps, Wilf is still chatting away about what a wonderful time he had last night. Xxx".

The image in question showed the baby in his mother's arms whilst they were in the sea together. Carrie could be seen giving her youngest a kiss on the head as she posed for the camera.

Wilf and Romy have the sweetest bond

Another snap also showed Frank relaxing on a white day bed alongside his mum, the white sand and vibrant blue sea dazzling in the background, it's safe to say he couldn't have been more well-adjusted to life on the beach!

The 35-year-old has been delighting fans with a slew of sun-soaked updates from the idyllic family trip. Other photos shared on Thursday saw Carrie's eldest two children, Wilf, three, and Romy, one, enjoying their time together.

Wilfred and Rommy were in full swing of their trick-or-treating adventures

The sibling pair, like their baby brother, were captured on the beach. In the photo, Wilf and Rommy donned swimwear and were running in the shallow waves. Wilf was also pictured building a sandcastle, his vibrant blonde tresses unmistakable in the candid photo.

Wilf and Romy even headed out trick-or-treating whilst away at their mystery holiday location. On Tuesday, the duo were captured facing away from the camera, looking at a row of inflatable pumpkins, the gigantic palm trees caught in the background.

Wilfred and Rommy donned swimsuits for their Halloween extravaganza

They also rocked spooky costumes with Wilf wearing what appeared to be a skeleton costume, meanwhile, Rommy opted for a ruffled black skirt with a cosy coat over the top. Each of them also carried a pumpkin bucket ahead of collecting their sweets.

When Carrie isn't living it up with her brood abroad, she lives in a beautiful £3.8 million countryside home in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell situated in Oxfordshire. The grade II listed building boasts a vast garden, complete with a duck pond.

Inside, Carrie's countryside decor is the stuff of dreams and includes, frilly scatter cushions, ornate mirrors, as well as a luxe country kitchen.