Olivia Culpo shares insight into extravagant bachelorette party: private plane, exotic dancers, and more

Olivia Culpo looked like she was having an absolute blast at her lavish bachelorette party, as she gave fans a sneak peek on Instagram.

The former Miss Universe winner, 31, posted a video montage of the best bits of the party, which saw her hopping on a private jet with her best gal pals.

Olivia looked chic in a relaxed white ensemble as she walked up the airplane runway to see an arch of balloons that read: OLIVIA LAND leading up to the plane that would take her to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Topless male dancers with bow ties around their necks greeted her with drinks and impressed the group of girls with a series of high kicks. In a separate picture she posted on her story, the two gentlemen held the model in the air.

© @oliviaculpo Instagram Olivia looked gorgeous in a white mini dress

Needless to say, she felt utterly spoiled by the private jet and dancers, as she captioned the video: “They did too much!! Cabo here we come”.

Friends Devon Windsor and Kristen Gaffney clearly made sure the bride-to-be didn’t have a thing to worry about as she got on the plane, expertly decorated with her beau Christian McCaffrey’s face all over the place.

A decadent charcuterie spread was laid out in case anyone got hungry on the trip but the girls seemed preoccupied with the Christian McCaffrey masks, which they all hid behind in an homage to her fiancé.

© @oliviaculpo Instagram The bridal party wore pink for the bachelorette party

When they arrived at their gorgeous destination, Olivia blessed fans with a boomerang photo of her in a white asymmetric neckline mini dress that looked like she was wearing a giant white camellia flower, while her bridesmaids and friends all wore pink.

Yet the night ended emotionally as her fiancé, the San Francisco 49ers running back, surprised her with an extraordinary fireworks display which had Olivia in floods of tears as she was overwhelmed with joy.

It seems that this is only night one of the bachelorette party, according to the caption on one of her stories, alluding to the fact there is more fun to come for Olivia and her friends ahead of the wedding.

Christian and Olivia got engaged in April 2023 having been together for four years, and already the couple are making baby plans. Olivia joked in a recent TikTok she planned on ripping out her IUD “the day after my wedding” to “start trying immediately”.