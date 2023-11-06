Emma Willis shares rare photos of grown-up children alongside husband Matt

Emma Willis may have one of the busiest schedules in showbusiness, but family time always comes first for the TV presenter.

Over the weekend, the Voice UK host – who is married to Busted musician Matt Willis – shared a series of fun family pictures as they celebrated Bonfire night.

© Instagram Emma shared a rare photo of her husband taking a photo of one of their children

In a rare move, she uploaded one snap of her youngest child playing with sparklers with Matt while she cuddled up to her husband in another for a sweet selfie. "Love you @mattjwillis [heart eyes emoji]," she gushed.

On Sunday, it seems the family went to an outdoor adventure park where they played archery and enjoyed long autumn walks.

The family outing comes shortly after Emma tried being a coach on the ITV1 series of The Voice UK – something which she has presented since 2014.

© Instagram The family enjoyed several fun activities during their weekend stay at The Grove Hotel

"It was really nerve-racking. I sat there like, 'Oh my God, I don’t think I should be doing this. What if I don't hear properly? Who am I to sit here and tell someone yes or no?'" she recently said, reports The Sun.

"It was like live telly. It filled me with adrenaline and I loved it. Next time, I might run out there and push someone else’s button. I might just go rogue."

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis open up about 'rocky patches' in their marriage on GMB

Meanwhile, Emma and her husband Matt, who tied the knot on 5 July 2008, are doting parents to three children; Isabelle, 13, Ace, 11, and seven-year-old Trixie.

While the couple occasionally share family photos on social media, they will always ensure their kids' faces are hidden from view to protect their privacy.

© Getty The couple exchanged vows in 2008

The Circle presenter Emma previously spoke about her special bond with her adorable brood, explaining how her beau Matt is typically the "fun" parent.

Speaking to Dave Berry on his Dadpod podcast, she revealed: "He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun, they go to him."