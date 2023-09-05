Emma Willis inundated with messages after emotional message to Matt Willis ahead of big night

Emma Willis revealed her pride as she wished husband Matt Willis good luck ahead of the National Television Awards on Tuesday night.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the show, the 47-year-old – who has been married to the Busted musician since 2008 – penned an emotional tribute alongside a selfie of the couple.

© Instagram Emma Willis proudly shared this selfie with husband Matt

"The look of love and pride [heart emoji]," she gushed. "I'm a lucky lucky lady to walk through life with this man. My best friend, partner in crime and pain in the ass [wink face emoji]. "I wouldn't have it any other way…. It's a big night for @mattjwillis tomorrow as it's @officialntas time." She added: "Good luck babe, I've got my fingers, toes and eyeballs crossed for you."

Matt, 40, is nominated for Best Authored Documentary for his brave program called Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, where he opened up about his battle with drugs and alcohol.

Fans of the pair rushed to the comments section to post messages, with one writing: "He's already won Emma. He's got you and the kids and won our hearts." Another said: "Behind every great man is a great woman."

A third post read: "Currently watching the documentary. Emma you are an incredible human being, thank you for sharing your side of the story. The documentary may be called Matt Willis… and as a fan I am really proud of him, but I am inspired by you. Xx."

© Getty The couple have been married since 2008 and renewed their vows in 2018

A fourth person stated: "He completely deserves the win, Emma! I'm rooting for him." Another added: "It's a done deal. Absolutely a winner in every aspect."

Last month, Emma expressed her joy over the NTAs nomination. "A little update. WOW. Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction was longlisted for an @officialntas. We’ve just found out... it's been SHORTLISTED for Best Authored Doc!!" she penned on social media. "We're both so grateful and overwhelmed by the recognition. Openly discussing addiction wasn't easy for Matt, but seeing the impact it's had, and hearing all of your stories makes every moment really worth it.

"So many of you on commented on socials, and bumping into people when out and about.. it's clear how prevalent these issues are, though so rarely spoken about. Definitely, a reminder that we need to keep these conversations alive."

© REX/Shutterstock The couple share three children

The couple have been married since July 2008, and are parents to three young children; Isabelle, 13, Ace, 11, and Trixie, seven. The nominations comes just as Emma and Matt have been unveiled as the new hosts to front Love Is Blind UK.

In a statement, Emma revealed: "I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE so I am excited to be co-hosting the first ever UK version of Love Is Blind."

Matt continued: "It's been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing and I can't wait for people to come on this journey with us."