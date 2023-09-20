Emma Willis causes a stir with photo of rarely seen daughter Trixie - and she looks so grown up!

Emma Willis has shared a slew of family photos featuring snippets of her rarely seen children.

In pictures shared to Instagram, the Big Brother presenter, 47, shared a glimpse inside her blissful weekend spent celebrating her "gorgeous friends" and her talented beau, Matt.

© Instagram The couple were all smiles

Emma looked positively radiant in a gorgeous selfie with her hubby as the duo donned their finest threads for a joyous wedding. For the special occasion, the mother-of-three rocked a strapless dress which she teamed with a pair of funky aviator sunglasses.

Matt, meanwhile, looked oh-so-dapper in a smart charcoal grey suit and a eucalyptus-hued tie.

© Getty The couple exchanged vows in 2008

Elsewhere, the brunette beauty shared a sneak peek inside her husband's latest gig – and the couple's adorable brood were out in full force to support their loved one.

In one particularly heartwarming image, little Trixie, seven, could be seen sweetly supporting her father who then lay down on the stage to offer his daughter a tender kiss.

"Listening to the wind and rain, wishing it was last weekend again," Emma penned in her caption. "When the sun was shining [sun emoji] and the air was warm. We celebrated love by watching our gorgeous friends @karinamoorhouse @ollz_moorhouse get married."

© Instagram Matt enjoyed a precious moment with Trixie

She went on to say: "Then we celebrated @mattjwillis watching him do what he does best. It was the first time all three of our kids have been old enough to really take in a gig properly, and Trixie's first time watching her dad…

"My heart was bursting watching them watch him. They sang and danced and screamed and jumped up and down and tried furiously to get him to see them [laughing face emoji] his face when he finally found them in the crowd was a picture... Quite possibly my favourite weekend of the year so far…"

WATCH: Emma Willis shares rare clip of children in spooky Halloween video

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with sweet messages. "This picture of him spotting them is toooooo much," gushed one, while another wrote: "Precious - these are the moments - thank you for sharing the feels!"

A third chimed in: "What an amazing moment... Matt has really shined this tour!" and a fourth added: "Aw I bet you are so proud Emma [smiley emoji] and that last picture is so precious [red heart emoji] I'm so glad Matt is doing so well and the tour is doing great!"

© Getty The couple share three children together

Emma and Busted star Matt, 40, tied the knot on 5 July 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire and celebrated their ten-year anniversary in 2018 by renewing their vows, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

They are parents to three children - Isabelle, 13, Ace, 11, and seven-year-old Trixie – and while they occasionally share family photos on social media, they will always ensure their kids' faces are hidden from view to protect their privacy.

The Circle host Emma previously spoke about her special bond with her adorable brood, explaining how her beau Matt is typically the "fun" parent.

Speaking to Dave Berry on his Dadpod podcast, she revealed: "He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun, they go to him."