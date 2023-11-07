Jennifer Hudson confirms serious relationship after holding hands with Common: 'I'm very happy'

Jennifer Hudson has confirmed that she is in a serious relationship after she was photographed holding hands with her reported boyfriend, Common.

The 42-year-old EGOT winner was first linked to the rapper and actor – real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn – in 2022 but has refrained from naming him as her new beau. However, during an appearance on 'CBS Mornings' on Monday, she admitted that she is "very happy" with her love life.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson discusses 'very happy' relationship

Speaking to Gayle King, Jennifer was asked by the talk show host how she is feeling about her "very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless".

Unable to hide her glee, Jennifer responded: "I am very happy, yes, ma'am." The 'Dreamgirls' actress also indicated that she sees long-term potential with her new man.

MORE: Is Jennifer Hudson dating rapper Common? All we know

"Boo'ed up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up... Definitely not an entanglement," she said. "That's for sure."

Jennifer's romantic admission comes after she was captured in a rare PDA moment with her 'Breathe' co-star in New York City on Saturday night. The rumored couple were pictured sweetly holding hands as they made their way to the concert venue, Joe's Pub, in Manhattan.

© Christopher Polk Jennifer Hudson and Common were first linked in 2022

Jennifer has addressed speculation about her and Common's relationship status in the past. Two months after they were first linked in July 2022, she played down the reports when quizzed by Entertainment Tonight.

"People create their narratives of it and it's like, OK, you know, how you feel," she said, adding: "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

The film Jennifer was referring to is their upcoming action-thriller 'Breathe'. Directed by Stefon Bristol, it depicts a world in which air supply has become scarce, and Jennifer's character is in a fight to survive.

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson has yet to name Common as her boyfriend

In August 2023, she appeared to be more forthcoming when asked about their romance again. "The rumors say a lot of things," she told TMZ. "He's a beautiful man, I will give you that."

Jennifer was previously in a relationship with ex-fiancé David Otunga for 10 years. They began dating in 2007 and got engaged a year later. In 2009, they welcomed their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., however, eight years later they ended their romance in 2017.

Their break-up didn't appear to be amicable though as Jennifer made some shocking accusations about her ex-fiancé. When their split was announced, it was also revealed that she obtained a protective order against David, claiming he showed "increasingly aggressive, threatening, and harassing behavior" toward her and their son.

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga were together for 10 years

A statement read: "[Jennifer and David Otunga] have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer's actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son."

David's attorney responded to the claims at the time, calling Jennifer's allegations "false". They said in a statement: "Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today's climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him."

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson shares 50/50 custody of her son, David Otunga Jr.

They added that Jennifer was trying to "gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute" by filing her order.

In 2019, the former couple reached a "fluid" and "progressive" deal in which they agreed to 50/50 custody of their son.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.