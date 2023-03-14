Jennifer Hudson appears to confirm new romance – but fans are divided The Respect actress is said to be dating rapper Common

Jennifer Hudson sparked a reaction from her fans when she shared a sweet photo of her and her rumored boyfriend, Common.

The American Idol alumna took to Instagram to wish the rapper a happy birthday and uploaded a photo of the pair posing with their arms wrapped around each other. Both Jennifer and Common hail from Chicago, and the singer currently resides in Burr Ridge in a majestic $3 million home, which you can see a glimpse inside in the video below.

Alongside the touching image, she penned: "Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today!"

Common showed appreciation for Jennifer's shoutout and reposted the picture on his Instagram Story, adding: "Thank You!"

Fans raced to the comment section of Jennifer's post to ask whether her birthday message was confirmation of their relationship. "Is that a 'Soft Launch Insta Official'," replied one. A second said: "Is this confirmation?"

Jennifer and Common have sparked dating rumors

However, there were others who didn't appear happy over their potential union. "Her new boo?" replied a third, before claiming: "I hope not, she can do better. Don't get me wrong he's a great person, but he doesn't commit, and he's hurt several."

Another said: "This man has commitment issues please don't be another piece in his jigsaw puzzle." A fifth added: "We love you so much, Jen. Been a fan for years now but please please don’t fall for that. Just a suggestion! You deserve better."

Jennifer – who split from her longtime boyfriend, David Otunga in 2017 – and Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, sparked romance rumors after several outings together in 2022.

Jennifer and Common have known each other for years

However, the Respect actress appeared to shut down the rumors last when asked by Entertainment Tonight about where the two stood.

She explained: "People create their narratives of it and it's like, OK, you know, how you feel. We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

They were last spotted together at the end of February, having a meal at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu near Los Angeles.

