Mike Tindall announces exciting new venture for very important reason

Mike Tindall took to social media on Thursday to announce the details of a brand new venture for 2024, and it's for an incredibly important cause.

The dad-of-three revealed he will be heading to Saalbach, Austria in March for Mikey's Mountain Miles, a marathon ski in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation, a charity that inspires and supports young people seriously injured through sport.

Mike Tindall announces exciting new venture

Mike reshared a video of himself posted by the official Instagram account of the organisation which showed him with his The Good The Bad and The Rugby podcast microphone in hand and excitedly explaining the initiative to the camera.

Alongside the clip were the words: "Announcement. Join our Patron Mike Tindall on his latest fundraiser for MHF," raised hands emoji"

The challenge location looks like a snowy paradise with the participating teams staying at the most luxurious Alpine Palace Hotel. The luxe location boasts a world-class spa and wellness center, outdoor hot tubs, and lavish rooms.

Mike has recently returned from The Good, The Bad and The Rugby's World Cup cruise which saw him and his fellow hosts, James Haskell and Alex Payne head out to sea with thousands of rugby fans to enjoy the World Cup.

© Hannah Young/Shutterstock Alex Payne, James Haskell and Mike Tindall host The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby

Mike and his pals docked just in time to celebrate the occasion with his wife, Zara Tindall, who made an appearance at the England versus Fiji match last month. The Olympic champion was spotted donning skinny jeans, a navy top, and a baseball cap whilst singing her heart out in the stand to Sweet Caroline with her husband and their friends.

Mike and Zara's royal family members Princess Kate and Prince William were also at the match, and it's likely the husband-and-wife duo will have met up with the royals, given that are very close and have a lot of shared interests.

© Chris Jackson The group joined together to record The Good The Bad and The Rugby podcast

Recently, Mike even sat down with the Wales' and his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, for an episode of his podcast, and their family bond is unquestionable.

The quartet shared plenty of anecdotes of their own sporting adventures and discussed why rugby and other sports hold such a special place in their hearts.

© Photo: Getty Images The family members have the sweetest bond

During the conversation, the topic of parent races at sports day came up, Princess Kate admitted she and her husband had taken part.

Prince William recalled the time he came second, he said: "I started off just running and joining in and then looked around and I was so far out in front. There was this Italian dad up in front and I thought: 'I'm going to catch him'. A friend of mine who tried catching up with me pulled a hamstring." Kate also said she was barefoot, but couldn't remember in which place she had finished.

The royals are the proud parents of Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, five. Meanwhile, Mike and Zara are the doting parents to their three children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, two.