Chloe Madeley and James Haskell's telling detail about split timeline

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley have announced their separation after five years of marriage. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, rugby star James confirmed: "Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023.

"We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand."

Alongside the statement, James confirmed that "Chloe's happiness and security" is among his top priorities during this difficult time. "It's with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done," he penned in the caption. "My priority is my daughter's and Chloe's happiness and security. For that reason, I won't be commenting any further.

© Getty Chloe Madeley and James Haskell separated in September

Chloe, 36, has also addressed the separation on Instagram, adding: "Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love."

James and Chloe made headlines at the start of the month, after photos of James closely chatting to PR executive Martine Bridge were published online. Taken outside London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse, the snaps sparked questions of infidelity and a subsequent separation.

Chloe – the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – has also been spotted without her wedding ring in recent weeks, further fuelling speculation.

MORE: Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asgari breaks silence on his portrayal in her memoir

READ: Willow Smith asks for help 'healing my wounded parts' amid mom Jada Pinkett Smith's explosive tell-all

© Getty Chloe has been spotted without her wedding ring recently

With Chloe and James stating that they've been separated since the end of September, the recent photos of the podcast host enjoying an intimate conversation with Martine, have made far more sense to fans, as it's been clarified that James was newly single at the time. It's reported that James has known Martine for years, as they've been running in the same social circles.

© Photo: HELLO! Chloe and James married in 2018

Chloe and James first met online in 2014 and got engaged during a romantic trip to Paris four years later. They tied the knot in a stunning winter wedding held in a country church on 16 December 2018. Following their nuptials, the former couple have since welcomed one-year-old daughter, Bodhi Rae Georgia.

Speaking about their wedding in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Chloe previously said: "It was incredible, something I’ve dreamt of since I was a little girl. When I turned the corner inside the church and saw James standing at the end of the aisle, I immediately felt tears streaming down my face. I tried so hard to keep it together but I couldn’t get a grip on it so in the end I just let myself cry."

© Photo: HELLO! Chloe and James with her parents, Richard and Judy, on their wedding day

Chloe's father, Richard, also played a key role in their 2018 wedding, chauffeuring the bride to church in his black Jaguar as well as walking her down the aisle. "I’m a daddy’s girl and he was so looking forward to driving me to church – a tribute to our father-and-daughter road trips. He’s just like me, sentimental and nostalgic. I even caught him watching the film, Father of the Bride," she told HELLO!

Chloe and James' reality show, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair, is currently airing on ITV1 and ITVX. The duo have been appearing on the series alongside their baby daughter, Bodhi, as well as Chloe's parents Richard and Judy. The finale will premiere on Sunday 29 October.