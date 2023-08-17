Hoda Kotb visibly emotional on-air over surprise baby announcement

Hoda Kotb typically tries her best to cheer up her viewers and colleagues during her Today Show "Morning Boost" segment, and the latest brought a whole slew of emotions for her.

The Today Show anchor makes sure to break up the hard-hitting news of the first two hours of the morning show with a sweet clip that's gone viral or such, and the latest was no exception.

However it did appear to spark some bittersweet feelings for her, and she couldn't help but get some tears in her eyes, just as her co-star Al Roker made her laugh too.

Hoda, along with Al , Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin – who were subbing for Savannah Guthrie – were sitting around the news desk when the 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna host introduced a video that has gone viral across TikTok, Reels, and beyond, of a woman announcing her pregnancy to her sister. The video today has over three million likes on TikTok and 16 million views.

For Thursday, August 17's "Morning Boost," Hoda chose to highlight the moment when a woman named Victoria asked a barista at a coffee shop to write "Auntie" on her sister's coffee cup to announce her pregnancy, however it took the future aunt a while to realize what was happening.

As soon as the special video wrapped up Hoda and her co-stars couldn't help but "aww" and gush over the touching moment.

Hoda herself recently looked back at that moment of her own, when she first learned she was going to be a mom.

She first became a mom in 2017, when she adopted daughter Haley Joy, six, with her fiancé at the time, Joel Schiffman. She adopted Haley's little sister, Hope Catherine, three, two years later.

© Instagram Hoda recently celebrated her birthday with her daughters and family by her side

The mom-of-two has always been open about her journey with motherhood, particularly the feelings that came with becoming a mom later in life, and during a recent appearance on former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, she recalled the special moment she learned her eldest daughter Haley would be coming home to her soon.

"I remember never saying out loud that I wanted kids, never, because it was too late," she first admitted, adding: "For girls that it's too late for, you don't say it because if you say it, you're expressing something that you're never going to get."

© Instagram The Kotb family got treated to dinner by Hoda's co-star Jenna Bush Hager

Despite her conflicting feelings, she said she kept coming across signs that further convinced her to become a mom, and remembering starting the adoption process, she said: "I filled out all the paperwork and did all the stuff that you do, and they're like, 'Okay, maybe a year, maybe six months, maybe five years, bye.'"

Recalling when the moment finally came, she continued: "I was sitting there, and I was doing some phone call with some nutritionist about something and babbling on and on. My phone beeped, and I looked at it, and it said Ashley, and Ashley was the lady from my adoption agency, and she [had] said, 'If I ever text you, you need to call me back immediately.'"

© Instagram The anchor co-parents her daughters with ex Joel

She revealed: "I saw her name, I hung up the phone, I took a yellow pad out, and I wrote, '11:55. This is the moment everything changes.' I knew it," before adding: "And I took a deep breath and dialed the number, and I said, 'Ashley?' and she said two words to me. She said, 'She's here.'"

I don't know what birth feels like, and I bet it was amazing, but this was really close," she said, and: "I remember that feeling like it was yesterday."

