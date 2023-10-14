Everything celebrity chef James Martin has said about starting a family

Celebrity chef James Martin first shot to fame on the nineties TV show Ready, Steady, Cook with his famous bandana look, and he’s still got us hooked with his charming cooking style.

Off screen, the James Martin's Saturday Morning star lives in Hampshire with his girlfriend Louse and their dogs Ralph and Cooper. The couple met on the set of Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire in 2010.

James, 51, has previously spoken about having children, revealing that starting a family is not on the cards.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about James Martin's illustrious career

Back in 2019, the chef told the Sunday People: “I go round to my mate's house, who has four kids, and realise that I don't want them after about two minutes.

"Kids are great, but it's just no, not for me. You sacrifice so much in this work and the job and everything else. Never, no.”

He added: "My mates come round to my house and they look into my garage and I go, 'These are my babies, these are my things,' but you know, it's each to their own, isn't it?"

© Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock The TV star is in a relationship with TV producer Louise Davies

The star is passionate about cars, and his collection includes a Chevrolet Corvette, a Lotus 340R, a 1948 Maserati and two retired Formula One motors.

In a previous interview with Prima, revealed: "The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it. I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."

"The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact," he added. "But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it's made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

© Getty James Martin dotes on his two dogs Ralph and Cooper

James also has no plans to marry. In the same Sunday People interview, he explained that getting hitched doesn’t interest him as he’s catered for so many weddings

"I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks,” he said.

James Martin is a popular TV chef

Before hosting his own Saturday morning cooking show, James presented Saturday Kitchen.

In 2017, he revealed his reason for leaving the show on an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2017, explaining how the sudden death of a stranger made him reconsider his position.

"I was chatting to him and he stood up on stage and collapsed and passed away in front of me," he explained to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. "That was just over a year ago and that was the decision to change," he added.

"I look back at all the work I'd done, I'd done like four days off that year and five days off the year before and I thought something's got to change. And that was partly the reason why I gave up the Saturday Morning show."