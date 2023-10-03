David Muir celebrates 'beautiful' friendship with rare insight into personal life

David Muir had reason to celebrate on Monday when he delighted fans with a sneak peek into his personal life and a very special friendship too.

The 20/20 host took to his Instagram stories with a snapshot alongside his good friend, Kelly Ripa, as he paid tribute to her on her 53rd birthday.

In the image, David and Kelly were giggling, with their heads together as they appeared to share a laugh over dinner. Kelly had her hand over her face and her eyes closed and wore a huge smile.

He captioned the post: "@kellyripa have I ever told you this is my favorite. Happy birthday beautiful."

Kelly also reshared the photo along with a multitude of other birthday messages from fans and loved ones.

The pair have made no secret of their BFF status and whether it's a special birthday celebration or an award ceremony date, the dynamic duo are alway there to support one another.

Kelly previously opened up about the first time she saw David on TV and detailed the hilarious way she reached out to him.

Speaking on Live! to her then co-host, Ryan Seacrest, she said: "I remember when I first saw David Muir file a report for World News Tonight. I didn't know him at all.

"I immediately cracked into the ABC News system email - which you're not supposed to use unless it's for news - and I wrote: 'Dude. You looked amazing tonight. Don't know what was going on. Looked kinda dangerous where you are. But just wanted to let you know that you looked amazing.' I had the volume down."

He's forged a friendship not only with Kelly but with her family too. She's married to Mark Consuelos and they share three children, Joaquin, 20, Lola, 22, and Michael, 26.

During an appearance on Live! last year, David opened up about his close bond with Kelly's kids. After a summer of fun, Kelly told David: "I kind of miss our weekends together," at which point David mentioned that they'd often spend days by the pool and barbecue together and did so at the start of summer.

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth," which left David smiling.

Kelly and Mark now host Live with Kelly and Mark together and they recently had their pal on the show again and his appearance sent both of them into a tailspin.

Mark shared a clip of him and his wife greeting David at the door of his dressing room ahead of his interview on their show.

The pair put on an animated display as they swooned over their friend with Kelly calling him "rich" looking and Mark marveling at what he was wearing.

Mark captioned the post on Instagram: "Hard hitting questions going down today with @davidmuirabc," before revealing his nickname for his buddy, "AKA Captain Handsome."

