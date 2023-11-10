Shania Twain breaks silence following 'very scary' bus crash on tour

Shania Twain has spoken out after members of her touring crew were hospitalized due to a bus crash.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, 58, took to Instagram stories to thank her fans for reaching out to her in concern.

Shania released a statement following the tragic incident

“Thank you so much for the outpour of love and support from everyone. First and foremost my touring family are safe”, she affirmed.

“Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support. The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal in the face of a very scary scenario.”

The Queen of Country Pop signed off the post, saying: “Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same!”

The warm and reassuring statement follows as news broke on November 9 that a bus and truck full of Shania’s team had been in a “highway accident”.

En route between Winnipeg and Saskatoon, “multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather”, a spokesperson from Maverick Management revealed.

Police reported that a total of 13 people were treated for non-life threatening injuries as a result.

Shania has been on her Queen of Me tour since April 28, which will soon end on November 14th in Vancouver. Running for 76 dates, the gig travelled through Europe and North America.

Queen of Me has been the singer’s first tour in almost five years, after her Las Vegas residency, Let’s Go! Which ran from 2019 through 2022. From May 2024 she’ll return to Vegas to complete another residency at Planet Hollywood, which will be her third one yet.

In preparation for the tour, she revealed that her "days are very long,” promising on Billboard’s Behind the Setlist that “everything will be unique and original,” and “never seen before".

A passionate performer, the country legend is involved in the stage design, lighting, graphics and wardrobe, among other aspects of the production.

As part of the Queen of Me tour, the 'That Don’t Impress Me Much!' Singer has turned out some stunning looks, from see through mini dresses to animal print looks and leotards.

“It’s going to take a lot of energy to get through the show”, she said ahead of the tour. “This show is probably going to run about two hours. And lots of singing — everyone has to sing. There’s so many vocals on the new stuff.”

Nevertheless, Shania has clearly enjoyed the tour, which is coming to a close, and shown her gratitude for her fans by regularly posting photos of them on Instagram enjoying the shows.