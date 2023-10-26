Shania Twain captivates fans in animal-print bodycon mini dress and knee-high boots

Shania Twain continues to leave the world's biggest stages mesmerized with her ongoing Queen of Me Tour, having returned to her native North America.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, 58, took to Instagram to share pictures from her stop in Quebec City, Canada on October 24, all courtesy of her husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

The shots were absolutely stunning, showcasing the singer behind-the-scenes, getting ready to hit the stage in a bodycon mini dress with leopard-print and some graphic, comic style artwork on the sleeves.

VIDEO: Shania Twain wears denim mini dress from a fan

She accessorized her leg-baring dress with several heavy necklaces, a pair of knee-high black latex heeled boots, and a chocolate brown wig which she styled and curled herself.

Shania captioned the photos with: "A beautiful night in Québec City. I added a little touch of leopard print to my outfit for the occasion."

Fans raved over her latest ensemble and continuing run of incredible shows, leaving comments like: "I'm gonna miss all the outfits & wig content when the tour is over," and: "Now this outfit here is so Shania, love it. You look so good."

A third also added: "Your show was just sick, thank you for letting me experience this," and a fourth commented: "YASS QUEEN WAITING FOR YOU TO COME ON," and many simply added heart and flame emojis.

Shania returned to the United States with her tour on October 7 after a brief sojourn to Europe, when she performed at Austin City Limits, and even got to join the legendary rock band Foo Fighters on stage.

MORE: Shania Twain rocks out in eclectic leotard and fishnet tights look that sparks reaction from fans

The "That Don't Impress Me Much" songstress shared a lengthy tribute to the band, gushing over their performance, and wrote: "This was one off the bucket list for me! Firstly thank you to @foofighters for inviting me on stage – you are all so generous and ridiculously cool.

© Instagram/Frédéric Thiébaud Shania rocked the stage in Quebec City in a phenomenal leopard-print mini dress

"I am a huge rock fan. My first band was a rock band, my first big producer was one of the world's renowned rock producers, me and my son like to rock out. Totally worth the adrenaline fuelled run from my stage to yours Dave Grohl – you are a true friend and talent."

SEE: Shania Twain's incredible throwback photos have fans in awe – see shocked comments

The Queen of Me Tour resumed on October 12 in San Antonio and will continue until November 14, when it finally comes to an end in Vancouver in her native Canada after a total of 78 shows.

© Getty Images The singer has been captivating audiences worldwide with her ongoing tour

The tour, in support of her latest album of the same name, first kicked off in Spokane, Washington on April 28, her first lengthy on-stage experience in almost five years and the follow-up to her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency.

PHOTOS: Shania Twain makes a splash in tiny mini dress for extra special Queen of Me concert

In the midst of her tour, not only did she extensively celebrate the 25th anniversary (and diamond edition) of her album Come On Over, still the best-selling solo album by a female artist worldwide, but also announced more incredible news.

She revealed this August that she would be returning to Sin City once again in May 2024 for the Come On Over residency, and promised that will be giving attendees "all the hits!!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.