Shania Twain's husband shares dramatic photo of famous wife that sparks mass reaction

The award-winning singer has had quite the year!

Shania Twain is taking a few weeks off for the summer before kicking off the European leg of her Queen of Me tour, and it's much deserved!

Over the weekend, her beloved husband Frederic Thiebaud went on a trip down memory lane as he looked back at some of the photos from her previous shows, and posted a beautiful - and rather dramatic - picture of his famous wife, wearing an all-black outfit while posing in a statuesque manner on stage.

"Another picture from @shaniatwain - #queenofmetour - June 2023," he simply wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to have their say on the image, with one writing: "This is ethereal," while another wrote: "What a breathtaking picture." A third added: "Beautiful as always."

Frederic has been sharing lots of gorgeous photos of Shania during her Queen of Me tour so far, and is her biggest supporter.

Frederic even made a rare appearance in a video posted on Shania's Instagram account over the weekend, and fans couldn't get enough of it.

In the footage, the award-winning country star was seen with her legs placed over Fredreic's lap as she held a bag of paprika potato chips.

But as Frederic reached in to take a chip, she pulled the bag away and began singing along to her hit single, Whatever You Do! Don’t!, from her acclaimed album Come On Over.

© Getty Images Shania Twain is currently on a break from her Queen of Me tour

"I DON’T share paprika potato chips! #comeonover," she captioned the post, and fans loved the rare look into her home life.

Comments included: "More husband posts so sweet!" and "real definition of couple goals!"

Shania Twain has a legion of fans around the world

The pair tied the knot on January 1 2011, but have remained largely private about their marriage and limit their public outings together.

Shania and Frederic first got together in 2010 after the star's divorce from first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange amid an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife.

© Getty Images The star will be moving her tour to Europe after her break

They eventually married in 2011, even raising Shania's son from her first marriage, Eja, 28.

The hitmaker fell for her husband after the pair both found out that their former spouses were cheating on them with one another.

© Photo: Getty Images Shania and Frederic's love story is like something from a movie

While she's notoriously private and rarely gives interviews, the singer previously opened up about her love life in an interview with AARP The Magazine.

"It's twisted. So beautifully twisted," she said.

© Getty Shania Twain's husband has been supporting her throughout her tour

The star discovered in 2008 that her former husband Robert John 'Mutt' Lange had been cheating on her with her close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud - who was then married to Frederic.

Shania shares son Eja Lange with her ex-husband, and Frederic is father to daughter Johanna, who he shares with Marie-Anne. Mutt and Marie-Ann are believed to still together, but have kept out of the spotlight.

