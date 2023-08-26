Shania Twain and rarely seen husband are 'couple goals' in new video

Shania Twain has one rule – don't touch her potato chips! The superstar shared a fun new video with fans on Friday August 25 – and it featured her beloved husband Frederic Nicolas Thiebaud.

The video saw Shania with her legs placed over Fredreic's lap as she held a bag of paprika potato chips. But as Frederic reached in to take a chip, she pulled the bag away and began singing along to her hit single, 'Whatever You Do! Don’t!' from her acclaimed album Come On Over, whch you can see in the video below...

Shania Twain and rarely seen husband Frederic are 'couple goals' in new video

"I DON’T share paprika potato chips! #comeonover," she captioned the post, and fans loved the rare look into her home life. "More husband posts so sweet!," commented one fan, as another added: "Real definition of couple goals!"

"You two are the cutest. When I was at your show it was amazing watching him walk around taking pics of you. Just love to see it," wrote a third.

While Shania and Frédéric share a loving relationship – they married on January 1, 2011 – they often choose to limit their public outings as a couple.

© Getty Shania had her husband Frédéric by her side

However earlier in 2013, on music's biggest night, Frederic joined his wife at the Grammys as she presented the award for Best Country Album during the main televised show "What a night of celebrating my fellow artists and songwriters. Huge congratulations to all the winners and nominees of the night.," Shania captioned a post on social media showing her cuddling with Frederic.

It's been a busy year for the 57-year-old as she is also celebrating 30 years of her self-titled debut album, and on November 6, 2023 will celebrate 26 years since her award winning critically acclaimed album Come On Over.

Shania's iconic album was released in 1997

The album included Shania's most iconic hits such as 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' and 'That Don't Impress Me Much', and she recently announced a special documentary with the BBC to mark the milestone moment.

"To celebrate Come On Over, @bbctwo will be airing a special show - 'Shania Twain at the BBC' this Saturday night! Tune in from 9:15pm BST," she captioned the post alongside a trailer.

She also announced the incredible news that she would be returning to Las Vegas for a brand new residency.

"I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency, Come on Over. Performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theater. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!" she shared in a statement.

Shania will also be visiting the UK for new tour dates, confirming that rising country star Breland would be joining her as an opening act.