Shania Twain shares intimate glimpse into her bedroom that causes a stir

Shania Twain's ongoing global Queen of Me Tour is continuing to hit up the biggest and the best of arenas worldwide and is currently back in North America for one more leg.

The country-pop star, 58, hasn't shied away from sharing with her millions of fans the intricacies of life on the road, although her latest glimpse was certainly unexpected.

Shania took to her Instagram to share a photo from her accommodation for the tour, taking her followers inside her hotel bedroom, which looked like it was one step away from becoming a production studio.

VIDEO: Shania Twain shares glimpse inside opulent vacation home

In her room, a makeup free Shania, wearing nothing but an oversized shirt, worked diligently on her laptop, with a couple more placed nearby, while her guitar and amp also lay on the bed.

Wires criss-crossed all around her and the most hysterical sight was her mic stand which had been stuffed into the hotel's steamer to give it some legs to stay upright while leaning up against her bed.

"Life on the road looks like this… using a steamer as a mic stand," she captioned her photo with a crying-laughing emoji, and many fans believed that she was teasing a new album, although several just found the glimpse to be delightful enough.

© Instagram Shania shared a photo of the inside of her hotel bedroom on Instagram

One commented: "Queen stays busy! Don't be afraid to give us a snippet!" while another added: "Love seeing behind the scenes stuff! You are so cool," and a third wrote: "Still cleaner than my bed," with a fourth saying: "Well when you’ve got the creative juices flowing, you’ve got to get creative."

MORE: Shania Twain looks unrecognizable after major hair transformation

Shania returned to the United States with her tour on October 7, when she performed at Austin City Limits, and even got to join the legendary rock band Foo Fighters on stage.

© Getty Images The singer lit up Austin City Limits Music Festival with her electric red hair

The Canadian musician shared a lengthy tribute to the band, gushing over their performance, and wrote: "This was one off the bucket list for me! Firstly thank you to @foofighters for inviting me on stage – you are all so generous and ridiculously cool.

MORE: Shania Twain rocks fishnets in daring high-slit moment for latest Queen of Me concert

"I am a huge rock fan. My first band was a rock band, my first big producer was one of the world's renowned rock producers, me and my son like to rock out. Totally worth the adrenaline fuelled run from my stage to yours Dave Grohl – you are a true friend and talent."

The tour will resume on October 12 in San Antonio and continue until November 14, when it finally comes to an end in Vancouver in her native Canada after a total of 78 shows.

MORE: Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud shows support for famous wife while away from home

The Queen of Me Tour, in support of her latest album of the same name, first kicked off in Spokane, Washington on April 28, her first tour in almost five years and the follow-up to her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency.

© Getty Images Shania's tour continues till November 14

After a first leg in the States and Canada, it briefly ventured through Europe for a run of ten shows through Scotland, England, and Ireland before returning to North America.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.