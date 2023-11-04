Shania Twain has been slaying in her stage outfits on her current 'Queen of Me Tour' – but her latest look might just be her best one yet.

The 58-year-old looked phenomenal in a sheer, sparkling fishnet two-piece that gave the illusion of a dress for her stop in Nebraska on Thursday. It boasted a maxi skirt and a flowing top with dramatic sleeves that resembled a cape.

WATCH: Shania Twain wears dress designed by a fan on Queen of Me Tour

Shaina's daring outfit displayed her slimmed-down physique and her long, toned legs. However, to protect her modesty, she added a plunging black corset underneath that exaggerated her tiny waist.

Adding some bling to her ensemble, the 'Honey I'm Home' singer accessorized with multiple chunky necklaces of varying lengths and a pair of chain-link earrings in pink and silver to match her curly pink wig.

Shaina shared several behind-the-scenes photos from her show in Omaha, Nebraska, which were taken by her doting husband, Frederic Thiebaud, who has photographed all his wife's shows.

Captioning the gorgeous photos, which also included snapshots of Shania on stage, she wrote: "Omaha! You put the Up! in my Giddy last night! And how awesome was my new friend Sarah?! Des Moines, it's Friday night… Let's go girls!"

© Instagram/Frederic Thiebaud Shania Twain displayed her slimmed-down physique in a fishnet two-piece

Her followers were in awe of her appearance and raced to compliment her incredible look. "This outfit SLAYED!" replied one.

A second said: "Might be my favorite look so far." A third added: "OBSESSED with his look!" A fourth wrote: "You're looking gorgeous."

© Instagram/Frederic Thiebaud Shania Twain has been photographed on tour by her husband

Shania returned to the United States with her tour on October 7 after a brief sojourn to Europe, and performed at Austin City Limits, where she even got to join Foo Fighters on stage for a special rendition of 'Best of You'.

The 'Giddy Up' singer shared a lengthy tribute to the band after their performance, writing on Instagram: "This was one off the bucket list for me! Firstly thank you to @foofighters for inviting me on stage – you are all so generous and ridiculously cool.

© Instagram/Frederic Thiebaud Shania Twain looked incredible at her Nebraska show

"I am a huge rock fan. My first band was a rock band, my first big producer was one of the world's renowned rock producers, me and my son like to rock out. Totally worth the adrenaline fuelled run from my stage to yours Dave Grohl – you are a true friend and talent."

The Queen of Me Tour resumed on October 12 in San Antonio and will continue until November 14, when it finally comes to an end in Vancouver in her native Canada after a total of 78 shows.

© Instagram/Frederic Thiebaud Shania Twain has worn some incredible stage outfits on tour

Shania won't be off stage for long though as she announced in August that she is heading back to Las Vegas for another residency. "The news is out – I'm returning to Vegas!!" she captioned a video shared on social media.

"My brand new residency COME ON OVER opens May 2024 at @bakkttheaterlv at @phvegas! I'm giving you ALL THE HITS." Shania's residency, Come on Over – All the Hits! will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting in May 2024.

Shania Twain is returning to Las Vegas for another residency in 2024

In a separate press release about her Sin City return, Shania said: "I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency Come on Over, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre.

"The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!"

