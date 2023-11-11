Megan Fox gets huge new tattoo - and she already regrets it

Megan Fox has been getting candid about her tattoos recently, as she revealed that she’s already regretting her latest bit of body art.

The actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in promotion of her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, and she opened up about the issue with her new ink. The actress revealed: “I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework,” in a tone of regret.

© Mike Coppola Megan appeared to have no new tattoos at her book reading, suggesting the ink is fresh

“It’s my entire arm, so not a big deal”, she added sarcastically. "But that will be fine, we’re gonna save that one.”

Megan didn’t show off the tattoo in question, which she appears to have gotten between the television appearance and her November 7 book reading in New York City, where she was photographed with bare arms - but no new ink.

She explained that she wanted any new tattoos to age well, which is why she wasn’t such a big fan of this new one.

WATCH: Megan Fox shows off new finger tattoos

“As they get older you regret them because they just don’t look good anymore because they oxidize,” she said. “It’s not words you want associated with your body ever.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress has over 20 tattoos all over her body, a mix of personal tributes and references to famous figures and literary works.

This includes the Chinese symbol for strength on the back of her neck and, most famously, a quote from Shakespeare’s King Lear: “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies.”

Megan now has a snake and floral design over her 'Brian' tattoo

This isn’t the first tattoo Megan has regretted.

Earlier this year the star got a star-and-moon-speckled snake on her hip, extending to her bikini line, to cover up a tattoo dedicated to her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

Previously she had a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe on her forearm, revealing in a 2009 interview with the New York Times that she has an affinity for the late Hollywood Star: “I've always liked her and, like I said, been intrigued by her because she created a character that she lived behind. So she was always playing a character within a character in all of her movies.”

She then told Us Weekly: “I really admire Marilyn Monroe, but I would never try to emulate her. I got the tattoo as a warning. It warns me not to let myself be treated so badly by the film industry so that it breaks me down.”

She later stated in 2011 her plans to remove the tattoo, telling HuffPost: “It is a negative character, as she suffered from personality disorders and was bipolar. I do not want to attract this kind of negative energy in my life.”