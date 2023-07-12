Megan Fox is no stranger to tattoos and has several adorning her body – but her latest addition might just be her most elaborate yet.

The 37-year-old added to her collection with a huge new piece that travels from the right side of her pelvis all the way to the top of her hip after she opted to finally cover up her tribute to ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Megan's tattoo artist, SYZYGY Precision Tattooing owner Jesse, shared a revealing photo on Instagram of her new artwork, which features a black snake entwined in flowers that now replaces the word 'Brian' she had tattooed in cursive script.

© Rodin Eckenroth Megan had her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green's first name tattooed on her pelvis

The Jennifer's Body star first unveiled her 'Brian' tattoo in 2015 while wearing a bikini during a beach holiday with her former spouse. The couple split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage, with Megan citing "irreconcilable differences" in court documents.

Proudly showing off his work, tattoo artist Jesse penned: "Coverup tattoo for @meganfox. Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted... very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way. Thanks for your trust @meganfox."

Megan now has a snake and floral design over her 'Brian' tattoo

The racy photo, which saw Megan wearing a black crop top and nothing else, was a huge hit with Jesse's followers. One commented: "Wow. My tattoo artist tattooed Megan fox. This is rad. So proud of youuu." A second said: "Wait are you freaking serious??? Omg, wow!!!! So cool!!!!" A third added: "Looks so good!"

Megan didn't just get one new tattoo though. She also opted to have several fine-line tattoos along her fingers on both hands, which were done by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Sydney Smith.

While it's not clear exactly when Megan had them done, Sydney showed off the finished results in a video on Tuesday, which you can see below. The designs include the number 11 on both pinkie fingers, tiny stars, dotted lines, a bowtie, crosses, and an evil eye.

WATCH: Megan Fox adds to her tattoo collection with several new inkings

Her ex-husband's name isn't the first tribute tattoo Megan has put on her body. While his is now covered up, she still has one dedicated to her current partner, Machine Gun Kelly. In 2020, Megan had the Spanish word 'el pistolero' tattooed underneath her collarbone in cursive script. It translates to 'gunman', MGK's nickname.

© sydsmithhh/Instagram Megan Fox had several tattoos done on each finger

The couple hit a rough patch in their relationship following allegations of his infidelity in February. Megan, however, was quick to dispel the swirling rumors, reassuring fans and followers: "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

© Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 Megan also has a tattoo tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

They looked to be back on track in April during a sun-soaked vacation in Hawaii and have been spotted together on several outings since. The couple got engaged in Puerto Rico at the beginning of 2022 after meeting on the set of the 2021 crime thriller, Midnight In The Switchgrass.

After their engagement, Megan said: "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."