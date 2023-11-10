Megan Fox debuts tomboy look after amazing sci-fi hair transformation

Megan Fox has wowed fans with her incredible sci-fi-style hair transformation with the many knock-out looks she has debuted in the last week. She has impressed in many ultra-glamorous outfits and yet we can't get enough of her latest look which is an all-together different vibe.

The Expend4bles actress, 37, stepped out in New York City just yesterday wearing an all-grey look like we've never seen before. Megan wore a black check duvet-fit distressed coat with black collar detail and black buttons. She leaned into the appeal of the tomboy aesthetic with a pair of grey oversized trousers which she wore low-rise with a glimpse of her underwear peeking out like a 2000s pop star.

She further upped the ante of the off-duty outfit with a pair of black 'Knu School' Vans with the laces undone for a skater-boy feel. A plain black crop top completed the look.

© Getty Megan Fox rocked the duvet coat

Key to Megan's casual look was her accessories. The Transformers star dangled her phone from her wrist with a phone charm strap and wore red sunglasses to add to the 2000s appeal.

© Getty 2000s influences were seen in Megan's look

The element of Megan's look which continues to catch fans' attention is her major hair transformation. Known for her cascading brunette locks, the Johnny and Clyde actress phased her hair into auburn territory with a warm copper colour but shocked fans when she chopped off her hair and dyed it bright red soon after.

© Getty Megan's red bob is so bold

The Midnight in the Switchgrass star showed off her new look when she stepped out with her boyfriend and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 33, wearing an all-grey look, a palette she clearly resorts to often, comprised of a matching mini skirt and boxy blazer connected with a metallic ring detail. She styled it out with a pair of chunky Prada loafers for an edgy take on a preppy aesthetic, in stark contrast to MGK who wore distressed jeans and a lime green jumper.

© Getty Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen in Soho

The mother-of-three also rocked a grey blazer when she stepped out again with her rapper boyfriend wearing over-the-knee snake print boots which emphasised the bright hue of her new hair.

© Getty Megan Fox loves a grey blazer to show off her red hair

More recently Megan has allowed her iconic Fifth Elements-style hair to do the talking as she has opted for a complementary neutral brown palette in her fashion choices. The star wore sheer brown stockings under a pair of uber-short shorts and a matching cropped blazer. She tied the look together with a matching light brown trench coat, a pair of killer patent oxblood stilettos and an unusual accessory – a blue butterfly clip in her red bob.

© Getty Neutrals let Megan's hair do the talking

The actress also wore a brown ensemble when she sat down with Bustle's editor-at-large Samantha Leach in New York City earlier this week to talk about her new book, Pretty Boys are Poisonous. The actress-cum-author arrived wearing a brown leather midi-skirt, a sheer tank top in the same hue, and a pair of stunning knee-high boots in the same shade. On all occasions, Megan has tied her new hair colour in with a striking red manicure.

Megan's book is a deeply personal work collection of poetry that details her own miscarriage experiences. Megan also writes on the themes of abuse and toxic relationships and has previously said that writing the collection was an "attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence."

© Getty Megan Fox poses with her book Pretty Boys are Poisonous

In an Instagram post announcing the launch of the book, Megan wrote: "I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.

"My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness," the star continued.