Megan Fox rocks sheer bodysuit and knee-high boots in unexpected hair transformation

Megan Fox sat down with Bustle's editor-at-large Samantha Leach last night in New York City to talk about her new book, The Pretty Boys are Poisonous, in an outfit we couldn't get enough of.

The actress-cum-author, 37, arrived at the live audience event at Racket NYC wearing an outfit which can only be described as ticking every autumn/winter trend for this year all at once, and in the best way possible.

© Getty Megan Fox poses with her book Pretty Boys are Poisonous

The Big Gold Brick star wore a chocolate brown leather skirt which was fitted to the knee and flared to a midi-length. Keeping in with this quintessentially autumn shade, the actress opted for a sheer bodysuit in the same hue in a racer cut.

Ticking off one of our favourite autumn trends, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress opted for a pair of knee-high leather boots in a black patent material with a thin stiletto heel.

© Getty Megan rocked the sheer bodysuit

Though we loved Megan's outfit, It was her unexpected hair transformation that got us talking. The actress, who is known for her long brunette locks, wore her hair in a short bob which was curled under to sit by her chin in a shocking bright red shade.

© Getty Megan Fox sat down with Bustle editor-at-large, Samantha Leach last night

To draw out the daring shade of her latest hair switch-up, the star opted for pillar box red talon nails, drawing attention to her intricate fine-line finger tattoos.

Megan kept her makeup super glam, as we would expect. She wore a gold and warm brown cut crease eyeshadow look and a strong brow to complement the cut of her hair. Her milky pale skin was kept matte and a glossy soft pink lip finished the look. The star steered away from jewellery, sporting just a simple silver hoop nose ring.

© Getty Megan's red hair is a new daring look

The Transformers star debuted the new daring haircut and colour earlier this autumn when she stepped out with her partner and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 33, in New York City. The star wore a chic suit dress in a grey blazer fabric which was split at the waist and held together with a silver ring. To complete the outfit she wore a pair of chunky Prada loafers and a matching black leather mini bag, allowing the red bob to do the talking.

© Getty Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen in Soho

A grey blazer is a clear favourite with the star as she stepped out just a day prior with Machine Gun Kelly wearing an oversized number with an embellished silver choker and a pair of bold snakeskin print over-the-knee boots, this time wearing her red bob in a loose wave.

© Getty Megan Fox loves a grey blazer to show off her red hair

Prior to her hair transformation, Megan went for strawberry hair but in a more muted hue. The Expend4bles star opted for an auburn shade for her waist-length locks when she attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York. She heightened the drama with a sheer floor-length black gown with a plunging scooped neckline.

© Getty Megan went for auburn hair prior to her bright red bob

Talking of swimsuits, Megan is a constant source of swimwear inspo with the beachy looks her fans lap up. Earlier this year the mother-of-three wowed in a black bikini on holiday with a cut-out top and high-waisted briefs.

© Instagram Megan looked unbelievable in her cut-out black bikini

Megan's book, The Pretty Boys are Poisonous, is a deeply personal work detailing via poetry her own miscarriage experiences. Megan also writes on the themes of abuse and toxic relationships and has previously stated that writing the collection was an "attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence."

"I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins," the star continued. "My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."