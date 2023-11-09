Megan Fox looks completely different in then-and-now photos - see unbelievable transformation

Megan Fox has been making waves in Hollywood for two decades and unsurprisingly, she's changed a lot throughout the years.

The 37-year-old was just a teen when she starred in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen alongside Lindsay Lohan in 2004.

And a walk down memory lane provides insight into Megan's ever-evolving beauty and fashion.See what the star looked like at the beginning of her career and what she looks like today.

WATCH: Megan Fox talks body confidence and makes startling confession

Who was Megan Fox's first famous boyfriend?

Stepping onto the red carpet for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre at the age of 16, Megan sported freckles and jet black hair as she posed alongside her then boyfriend, actor David Gallagher.

Megan Fox sporting her natural freckles as a teenager

With a lick of lip gloss and dark eye makeup, Megan's green eyes stood out. While she looked very different, her edgy sense of style was evident even back then.

She wowed in a fishnet top and mini skirt which she'd teamed with a pair of sky high heels. Her romance with 7th Heaven's David lasted a year before they split.

© Getty Images Megan Fox with ex-boyfriend David Gallagher

Megan Fox's beauty regrets

The radiant star has dabbled with her hair color over the years - she's currently sporting a red bob as she promotes her new book of poems, Pretty Boys are Poisonous - but has predominantly stayed with her raven-haired locks.

She's also experimented with different looks from the mid-2000s thin, arched eyebrows and clear lip gloss, to full Hollywood glamor-puss a few years later. But she's had some regrets too.

Megan Fox attends the "Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen" premiere in 2004

In 2014, she said that over-plucking her brows and sunbathing were her two biggest beauty regrets.

"It was not a spray tan," she told Allure of her glow in her teens and early 20s. "When I was tan, it was a real tan, which is scary because I'm so fair skinned naturally."

Makeup free Megan Fox

Although she's wowed with her sultry appearance, red lipstick and those heavily made-up eyes, Megan still prefers a more natural appearance.

Meghan Fox says she prefers her makeup-free appearance

In fact, looking at throwback photos of herself, there's an era that is her favorite. "The pictures of me as a kid. That's me," she said in her chat with Allure. "That's how I prefer to look. More natural."

What Megan Fox has said about plastic surgery

Megan has been open about her insecurities and her struggles with body dysmorphia and says she's on a never-ending journey of self love.

Megan Fox attends the "Jonah Hex" premiere in 2010

While there has been speculation - as with many celebrities - that she has had plastic surgery, Megan hasn't addressed if she has or hasn't been under the knife.

That being said, she encourages anyone considering it to speak to a therapist first. "The surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you,” she told Allure in 2010.

© Getty Megan is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly

"If, then, you feel, 'This is something that I want to do,' then do it. It's amazing that we have the technology to do the stuff that we do."

