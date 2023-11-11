Christie Brinkley displays youthful appearance in red hot dress

Christie Brinkley stunned in a red hot dress as she attended the American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday.

© Mireya Acierto Christie commanded attention in red (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

The model, 69, was practically glowing as she sported a figure-hugging bright crimson dress. The full-length gown had long, modest sleeves and a high neck. Subtle ruching and draping along her hips flatteringly drew attention to her model curves.

© Carlo Allegri A throwback to Christie's iconic modelling days (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Classically all-American, red has always been Christie’s color. In fact, the bold dress felt like a throwback to her iconic Calvin Klein runway look from 2005. Back then she famously strutted down the runway in a clingy red silk gown.

As Christie this time rocked the hue down the charity event’s red carpet, she proved that she’s still got it, commanding the attention of everyone with her bold look.

The animal lover, who co-hosted the awards ceremony alongside Carson Kressley, was pictured with Hero Dog Award winner Maverick, a Great Dane therapy dog, showing her adoration for the four-legged friends being honored that evening.

The event sought to honor “ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, whether it’s saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, or helping people achieve their goals".

© Mireya Acierto She hosted with Carson Kressley (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Famously, Christie became a vegetarian aged 13 years old and managed to persuade her entire family to join her in the lifestyle change! She’s advocated for PETA and spoken out against traveling circuses that use animals.

As well as showing her love for animals, Christie, who has three kids from her three exes, has spoken candidly about how she supports her fully grown children.

© Mireya Acierto The animal lover stopped to show some love to winner Maverick (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

The mom shares Alexa, 37, with ex-husband Billy Joel, Jack 28, with ex-husband Richard Taubman, and Sailor, 25 with ex-husband Peter Cook.

“It’s really about trying to listen to what’s going on in their lives and support whatever passion they have going on,” she told Us Weekly. “If I want to drop a few words of advice, [I will] surround it [and] cushion it with lots of love, and then get it in there.”

The caring mom added: “I try not to be too judgmental and all of that because I think, at this point, they’ve got pretty good heads on their shoulders and they know what to do.”

It seems that this technique works, as she added with a note of surprise: “Sometimes I’m amazed that they really are watching and listening [to me].”

“Occasionally, I’ll look at them and they’ll do something, and I’ll just be so proud and I’ll think, ‘Oh my gosh, they really did hear that.’”