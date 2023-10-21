Christie Brinkley, 69, twins with her lookalike daughter in strapless jumpsuit

Christie Brinkley looked incredible in a strapless jumpsuit as she enjoyed a night out with her daughter Sailor on Friday – and the pair could be mistaken for sisters.

Sharing a stunning snapshot on Instagram, the 69-year-old supermodel looked so youthful in the denim-look fitted one-piece, while her youngest daughter opted for a pair of blue wash jeans and an on-trend waistcoat.

© Instagram Christie and her youngest daughter Sailor look so alike

Christie completed her outfit with a matching blazer, wearing her blonde hair in voluminous waves, while Sailor, 25, opted for an almost identical hairstyle to her mom.

The mother-and-daughter duo partied together at the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds album launch party in NYC, where the band were joined by Lady Gaga on stage to celebrate the release of their first album in 18 years.

Christie shared a carousel of photos from the night on her Instagram, with the caption: "I know you can't always get what you want but we got everything we wanted last night at the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Celebration concert! It was an unforgettable evening of complete SATISFACTION. The icing on the cake was the encore duet with Lady Gaga and seeing so many old friends and making a few new ones. NYC nights just don't get better than this."

Fans and friends headed straight to the comments to share their love for the post, and one follower wrote: "LOVE your chic outfit Christie." Another added: "Gorgeous! You don't age at all."

© Getty Images Jack Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook celebrate Christie Brinkley's birthday on February 2, 2018 in New York City

"You look like twins," a third wrote. While a fourth penned: "You and Sailor look absolutely stunning Christie."

Christie has two daughters, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Cook, and Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel. The blonde bombshell also shares son Jack Paris, 28, with ex-husband Richard Taubman, though her then-husband Peter adopted him at an early age.