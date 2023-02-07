Megan Fox shares heartfelt tribute to fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after Grammys disappointment Actress Megan Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly last year

Megan Fox has shown how caring a fiancée she is, as she comforted partner Machine Gun Kelly after he failed to win a Grammy Award at Monday night's ceremony.

The Transformers star was quick to skip past the loss and instead focused on the major positive that the singer had even been nominated for the prestigious award in the first place. In a touching message to her beau, she wrote: "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination.

"You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you. Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award."

She added: "Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you'll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I'll keep this memory of you forever."

Alongside the message, Megan shared several photos of their night together, where she stunned in a sheer ensemble with angelic white sections.

Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, also commanded attention in a superb silver suit.

Megan praised her lover in a heartfelt message

Fans fell in love with the actress' sweet words for her musician partner, as one commented: "I love how she loves him for who he is."

A second shared: "This was so nicely said," and a third posted: "Thank you for making him happy."

But understandably, others were enchanted by Megan's goddess-like beauty, as one enthused: "This hair length is everything on you," and a second noted: "She's such an angel in white."

Megan's words will no doubt have comforted Machine Gun Kelly

Megan looked even more stunning at the pre-Grammy party where she showed off her toned physique in a red floor-length corseted bodice gown, featuring a staple curve-accentuating silhouette.

It featured a sweetheart neckline, which the actress kept bare except for a diamond chain necklace, styling her jet black locks in old Hollywood curls.

