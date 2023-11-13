Jane Seymour, 72, talks future with musician boyfriend and secret to ageless appearance: exclusive

Jane Seymour has had an exciting year with so much still to look forward to, and the Hollywood star is practically glowing!

The Wedding Crashers actress, 72, looked radiant on Thursday November 9th at The Polo Bar in New York City, for a celebratory lunch to mark the publication of The Truth About Horses, a debut novel by her friend, Christy Cashman; Jane is attached to co-produce the movie adaptation.

The veteran star opened up to HELLO! at the event also attended by fashion designer Julia Haart and Jane's musician boyfriend, John Zambetti.

© Sean Zanni/PMC Jane Seymour at The Polo Bar

During the chat, she opened up about everything from her new relationship, her packed slate of projects, and the secret to her youthful appearance.

When complimented on her ageless looks, Jane claimed that her routine is "nothing radical."

© Sean Zanni/PMC Christy Cashman and Jane Seymour

"I'm not messing with the structure, I'm just taking care of my skin and my hair and taking vitamins and exercise, and my health.

That morning, Jane had been promoting Christy's book during her whistle stop NYC tour, and looks forward to bringing it to the big screen.

The Truth About Horses tells the story of a young woman named Reese facing down life’s unexpected challenges, a devastating loss, and the search for her place in the world.

© Sean Zanni/PMC Jane Seymour and boyfriend John Zambetti

"We're at reasonably early stages now, the people I've spoken to about it to see if they have interest have given nothing but positive reactions. I have so many amazing people who are really interested in making this what it deserves to be," she said of the movie adaptation.

"I don't think it's just a men's novel or a women's novel, I've seen grown men crying over it," she added. ". I've just got one of those feelings about this one and I have to be part of it."

© Sean Zanni/PMC Julia Haart was among the attendees at Jane and Christy's celebratory lunch at The Polo Bar

As far as casting, Jane has a few ideas about who might play the protagonist. "We've not been able to talk to actors until now [due to the strike] but I've got some people who I really, really want and some are people I know very well. I suspect they would be very interested in this material," she said.

"I'm sure there is somebody out there who has had some experience but I'm excited about seeing what is out there with somebody new."

Work has never been busier for Jane either, who had to turn down a movie offer just last week. ! "I've actually been offered a movie yesterday actually, to start on Monday in Ireland. My whole family is coming out to be with me for Thanksgiving so it's just too soon to do that so I just had to say no. I've got so much going on at the moment," she said.

© Sean Zanni/PMC Jane Seymour And Christy Cashman's lunch at The Polo Bar

Harry Wild, where she stars as Harriet "Harry" Wild, a literature professor adjusting to retirement when she's mugged, has had a successful second season, and has already got a third season in the pipeline.

"I was told that the second [season] has been even more successful than the first season without even publicizing it, so I've got to really focus on that," Jane said.

"They actually already shot the third series and I know fairly soon they are going to decide if they will pull the trigger or do a season four. I've never had as much work in my life, never."

© Sean Zanni/PMC Jane Seymour and Christy Cashman have been friends for years

Throughout her busy schedule, her beau John has been incredibly supportive, she said. "It's funny, we really roll the same way although I am definitely not a rock musician! But as human beings we definitely fit. He's very supportive and I love what he's doing. I'm very impressed. It's fun," Jane gushed.

The pair are getting ready to celebrate their first Thanksgiving and Christmas together as well. "Yes first Thanksgiving together and Christmas. My family met him when I met him.

"He already knows my family really well and they adore him, and our kids put us together. Everyone in both families are very happy about this. Unusual right?" she said.

