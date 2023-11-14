Kourtney Kardashian sparks debate after she shares raunchy birthday tribute for husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's recent birthday tribute to her husband Travis Barker has sparked a mix of reactions among fans, particularly over the intimate nature of the photos shared.

The images, which showed the couple in a series of close embraces with Kourtney dressed only in jeans, were accompanied by a loving caption: "To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

While the post was intended as a heartfelt celebration, some fans expressed discomfort with the public display of such a personal moment.

One fan commented: "Why do ppl feel the need to share such intimate photos. Yes they are special but for them. People never keep anything private anymore." This sentiment was echoed by another, who added, "Glad she’s happy but these pictures should be private. Anything for attention."

The post comes amidst a time of significant change for Kourtney. Recently, she and Travis welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Since the birth, Kourtney, 44, has been notably less active on her personal Instagram account, though her Poosh account shared a mysterious quote about life balance, which read: "Is your equilibrium out of whack? Small, easy changes to your everyday routine that can have a huge impact."

© Getty Images Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have just welcomed their first child together

This message, along with a link to an article about biohacks for balance, was followed by another post on Poosh’s Instagram: "Stop waiting for everything to be perfect to be happy," with an added caption, "You deserve to be happy before the 'when' happens."

Kourtney’s recent behavior and her silence on social media since the birth of Rocky Thirteen have raised concerns among fans.

Kourtney and Travis looked close at the baby shower

One fan pondered on Reddit, "Why haven’t they said anything about this kid?" while another mused, "Yeah it is odd." A third fan suggested a more positive interpretation, saying, "I think she just wants to keep things private for a bit and enjoy those first few days tbh."

Speculation about Kourtney’s well-being intensified after Rocky's birth, with one person expressing concern: "Why do I have a feeling something is off with Kourt's health? I feel it's odd we have not heard anything?"

Amidst these discussions, a video shared by Travis from Kourtney's hospital room further fueled fan curiosity. The video showed him practicing drumming on a portable pad, captioned, "Practicing to my babies heartbeat." This unconventional hospital activity led to mixed reactions.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram The duo on a motorcycle

One fan commented, "He had to BRING that to the doctor’s office," while another humorously compared it to a child’s behavior, "All the second graders in my class do that too. But they do it to their own heartbeat, I guess."

Another fan expressed frustration, "I love Travis, but this would seriously test my patience."

In response to the backlash, Travis shared a throwback photo of himself giving a defiant gesture, a picture taken at a West Hollywood club in 2002. The photo featured Travis with friends, each giving a one-finger salute, seemingly addressing the criticism head-on.

